Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kent

119-9 (18.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Lancashire

 

Kent Spitfires are 119 for 9 with 1.2 overs left

Kent vs Lancashire

SUMMARY
Kent 1st 119-9 (18.4 ov)
Kent Spitfires are 119 for 9 with 1.2 overs left

Kent 1st Innings119-9

kent Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.L. Denly c Buttler b Clark 13 12 2 0 108.33
D.J. Bell-Drummond run out (Jennings) 0 0 0 0
H.G. Kuhn c Buttler b Lester 8 5 1 0 160.00
S.W. Billings (c) b Khan 37 37 2 0 100.00
S.R. Dickson c Davies b Parkinson 17 18 1 1 94.44
M.P. Stoinis c Vilas b Parkinson 0 3 0 0 0.00
A.J. Blake c Davies b Parkinson 4 5 1 0 80.00
C.J. Haggett c Faulkner b Lester 18 19 0 1 94.74
A.F. Milne lbw Faulkner 0 1 0 0 0.00
I. Qayyum Not out 10 9 2 0 111.11
M.E. Claydon Not out 3 3 0 0 100.00
Extras 9w, 9
Total 18.4 Overs, 9 wkts 119

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Bell-Drummond 0.2ov
  2. 19 Kuhn 1.5ov
  3. 22 Denly 3.2ov
  4. 62 Dickson 9.1ov
  5. 63 Stoinis 9.5ov
  6. 77 Blake 11.4ov
  7. 102 Billings 15.6ov
  8. 105 Milne 16.3ov
  9. 109 Haggett 17.1ov
  10. 10
Lancashire Bowling
O M R W Econ
Croft 1 0 11 0 11.00
Lester 3 0 24 2 8.00
Faulkner 2.2 0 15 1 6.43
Clark 2 0 7 1 3.50
Z. Khan 4 0 28 1 7.00
M.W. Parkinson 4 0 27 3 6.75
A.N. Lilley 2 0 7 0 3.50

Match Details

Date
23rd Aug 2018
Toss
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
R J Bailey
Reserve Umpire
M Newell

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 23, 2018 8:14pm

  •  

    18.4

    James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    18.3

    James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    18.2

    James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    18.2

    Wide James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    18.1

    FOUR! James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Yorker, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Yorker, defending, False Shot to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Toby Lester to Imran Qayyum. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    17.3

    Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Toby Lester to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  • 17.1

    OUT! Caught. Toby Lester to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, False Shot to point, by Faulkner.

  •  

    16.6

    James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Short, pulling, Play and Miss to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    FOUR! James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Full toss, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.4

    James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Yorker, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  • 16.3

    OUT! L.B.W. James Faulkner to Adam Milne. Length ball, glancing, Play and Miss to.

  •  

    16.2

    James Faulkner to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    16.1

    James Faulkner to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, glancing, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  • 15.6

    OUT! Bowled. Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to.

  •  

    15.5

    Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Wide Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    15.3

    Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    15.2

    Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, False Shot to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, False Shot to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, glancing, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    SIX! Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Yorker, driving, False Shot to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Wide Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, glancing, Play and Miss to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.4

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, defending, False Shot to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Yorker, driving, False Shot to wicketkeeper for 1 run.

  •  

    12.2

    Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Full toss, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Full toss, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 11.4

    OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket, by Davies.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Back of a length, defending, Played to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Wide Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.5

    Wide Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Back of a length, working, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.1

    Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  • 9.5

    OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, False Shot to second slip, by Vilas.

  •  

    9.4

    APPEAL! Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, Play and Miss to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    9.3

    Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 9.1

    OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Sean Dickson. Length ball, driving, False Shot to deep cover, by Davies.

Full Commentary