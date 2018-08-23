Cricket Match
Kent
119-9 (18.4 ov)
Lancashire
Kent vs Lancashire
|Kent 1st
|119-9 (18.4 ov)
|Kent Spitfires are 119 for 9 with 1.2 overs left
Kent 1st Innings119-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.L. Denly
|c Buttler b Clark
|13
|12
|2
|0
|108.33
|D.J. Bell-Drummond
|run out (Jennings)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.G. Kuhn
|c Buttler b Lester
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|S.W. Billings (c)
|b Khan
|37
|37
|2
|0
|100.00
|S.R. Dickson
|c Davies b Parkinson
|17
|18
|1
|1
|94.44
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Vilas b Parkinson
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.J. Blake
|c Davies b Parkinson
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|C.J. Haggett
|c Faulkner b Lester
|18
|19
|0
|1
|94.74
|A.F. Milne
|lbw Faulkner
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|I. Qayyum
|Not out
|10
|9
|2
|0
|111.11
|M.E. Claydon
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|9w,
|9
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 9 wkts
|119
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Bell-Drummond 0.2ov
- 19 Kuhn 1.5ov
- 22 Denly 3.2ov
- 62 Dickson 9.1ov
- 63 Stoinis 9.5ov
- 77 Blake 11.4ov
- 102 Billings 15.6ov
- 105 Milne 16.3ov
- 109 Haggett 17.1ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Croft
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|Lester
|3
|0
|24
|2
|8.00
|Faulkner
|2.2
|0
|15
|1
|6.43
|Clark
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3.50
|Z. Khan
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|M.W. Parkinson
|4
|0
|27
|3
|6.75
|A.N. Lilley
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Aug 2018
- Toss
- Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Spitfire Ground
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- R J Bailey
- Reserve Umpire
- M Newell
Live Commentary
-
18.4
James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.3
James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to short leg for no runs.
-
18.2
James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.2
Wide James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.1
FOUR! James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
17.6
Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Yorker, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
17.5
Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Yorker, defending, False Shot to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
17.4
Toby Lester to Imran Qayyum. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
17.3
Toby Lester to Mitchell Claydon. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
17.2
Toby Lester to Imran Qayyum. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
17.1
OUT! Caught. Toby Lester to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, False Shot to point, by Faulkner.
-
16.6
James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Short, pulling, Play and Miss to short leg for no runs.
-
16.5
FOUR! James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Full toss, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
16.4
James Faulkner to Imran Qayyum. Yorker, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.3
OUT! L.B.W. James Faulkner to Adam Milne. Length ball, glancing, Play and Miss to.
-
16.2
James Faulkner to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
16.1
James Faulkner to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, glancing, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
15.6
OUT! Bowled. Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to.
-
15.5
Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
15.4
Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
15.4
Wide Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.3
Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.2
Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
15.1
Zahir Khan to Calum Haggett. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
14.6
Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.5
Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, False Shot to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.4
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, False Shot to short third man for 1 run.
-
14.3
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
14.2
Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
14.1
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, glancing, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
13.6
Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
13.5
Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
13.4
SIX! Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
13.3
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
13.2
Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
13.1
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.6
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Yorker, driving, False Shot to silly mid on for no runs.
-
12.6
Wide Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, glancing, Play and Miss to short leg for 1 run.
-
12.5
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.4
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Length ball, defending, False Shot to short leg for no runs.
-
12.3
Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Yorker, driving, False Shot to wicketkeeper for 1 run.
-
12.2
Arron Lilley to Calum Haggett. Full toss, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
12.1
Arron Lilley to Sam Billings. Full toss, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
11.6
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.5
Matthew Parkinson to Calum Haggett. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.4
OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket, by Davies.
-
11.3
FOUR! Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.1
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs.
-
10.6
Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
10.5
Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Back of a length, defending, Played to fourth slip for no runs.
-
10.5
Wide Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, Steer, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.5
Wide Zahir Khan to Alex Blake. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
10.4
Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Back of a length, working, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
10.3
Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
10.2
Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
Zahir Khan to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
9.6
Matthew Parkinson to Alex Blake. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
9.5
OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, False Shot to second slip, by Vilas.
-
9.4
APPEAL! Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, Play and Miss to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
9.3
Matthew Parkinson to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
9.2
Matthew Parkinson to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.1
OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Sean Dickson. Length ball, driving, False Shot to deep cover, by Davies.