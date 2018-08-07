Lancashire Lightning suffered an almighty collapse to lose by four runs to Durham Jets at Old Trafford, missing out on the chance to leapfrog their opponents into second spot in the North Group of the 2018 Vitality Blast.

Set 155 to win, the Lightning were in complete control at 88-2 in the 10th over - opener Alex Davies continuing his fine form for the season with a 33-ball 53 - but then badly fell away in the second half of their innings.

Wickets fell at regular intervals following Davies' departure and, needing six to win off the last over, Lancashire scored only one run and lost three wickets, with slow left-armer Liam Trevaskis (4-16) holding his nerve for Durham.

Earlier, 19-year-old Afghanistan left-arm legspinner Zahir Khan starred on his Lightning debut, taking 2-19 as Durham were restricted to 154-7, having opted to bat first - young medium-pacer Danny Lamb (2-19 and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner (2-36) too pitching in with a pair of strikes.

Jets captain, New Zealand's Tom Latham (14), was Faulkner's first victim, gloving down the legside in the fourth over, but Graham Clark (29 off 17) and veteran Paul Collingwood (26 off 26) helped set a solid platform for the visiting side to build on.

The introduction of Lancashire's spinners, however, changed the innings, with Matt Parkinson (1-29) first accounting for Clark, and then Zahir bowling Liam Trevaskis (4) and trapping Collingwood lbw.

Will Smith (37no off 32) first rebuilt and then countered towards the back end of the innings, smashing three sixes, but Durham's efforts didn't initially look to be enough.

But, after Davies departed in the 10th over, having got the home side off to a flying start, Lancashire's innings fell apart. Even so, they left themselves needing a manageable six runs from the final over, but only scored one of them.

In the other game of the evening, in the South Group, Glamorgan skipper Colin Ingram blasted 89 off 47 balls in a six-run home win over lowly last-placed Essex Eagles.

Ingram, in typical six-hitting, swashbuckling style, struck nine boundaries and five maximums in his innings, helping - along with Graham Wagg (53 off 28) - set Essex a massive 199 runs to win.

Eagles opener Varun Chopra cracked 54 off 41 balls, while Ravi Bopara blasted an unbeaten 45 from 20 to take the visitors close, but they ultimately left themselves too much to do.