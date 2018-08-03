Smriti Mandhana's sparkling form in the Kia Super League continued as the Indian opener's maiden T20 century led holders Western Storm to a seven-wicket win over Lancashire Thunder at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD

Having been set a testing 154 for victory, after New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite struck an unbeaten 85, Mandhana's 60-ball hundred saw the visitors canter home with 10 balls spare.

The opener's innings included 12 fours and four sixes but she was denied the opportunity to carry her bat as she was caught off Satterthwaite for 102.

Despite Thunder's three-match winning streak being broken, Alex Blackwell's side remain third while Storm and Loughborough Lightning are tied at the top with 19 points each.

England and Storm captain Heather Knight opted to bowl first and seamer Anya Shrubsole had Nicole Bolton caught behind before the destructive Harmanpreet Kaur was run out for a first ball duck, as the hosts slipped to 39-3.

But, Satterthwaite persevered - hitting 11 fours and three maximums in her 57-ball innings - sharing a 54-run partnership with Emma Lamb (13) to help Thunder to 153-7.

Aiming for a fourth KSL win in a row, Cross gave the home side the ideal start as she had Rachel Priest caught by captain Dani Hazell.

Mandhana, who had scored 180 runs in four innings for Storm prior to this match, attacked from the off - striking Lamb for a pair of fours before launching Cross for consecutive sixes and reached her half-century off just 34 balls.

The Indian batter sent her international teammate Kaur to the boundary twice and hit England spinner Alex Hartley for 15 runs as she powered her way to her first T20 century as Storm picked up their fourth win of the season.