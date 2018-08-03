Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Lancashire Thun

153-7
Result
Badge

Western Storm

154-3

Western Storm win by 7 wickets

Lancashire Thun vs Western Storm

Smriti Mandhana's maiden T20 century helps Western Storm to seven-wicket win over Lancashire Thunder

Smriti Mandhana has scored two half-centuries so far in the KSL this year

Smriti Mandhana's sparkling form in the Kia Super League continued as the Indian opener's maiden T20 century led holders Western Storm to a seven-wicket win over Lancashire Thunder at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD

Having been set a testing 154 for victory, after New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite struck an unbeaten 85, Mandhana's 60-ball hundred saw the visitors canter home with 10 balls spare.

v

Live Kia Super League Cricket

Lancashire Thun vs Surrey Stars

August 7, 2018, 2:25pm


Remote Record

The opener's innings included 12 fours and four sixes but she was denied the opportunity to carry her bat as she was caught off Satterthwaite for 102.

Despite Thunder's three-match winning streak being broken, Alex Blackwell's side remain third while Storm and Loughborough Lightning are tied at the top with 19 points each.

England and Storm captain Heather Knight opted to bowl first and seamer Anya Shrubsole had Nicole Bolton caught behind before the destructive Harmanpreet Kaur was run out for a first ball duck, as the hosts slipped to 39-3.

But, Satterthwaite persevered - hitting 11 fours and three maximums in her 57-ball innings - sharing a 54-run partnership with Emma Lamb (13) to help Thunder to 153-7.

Amy Satterthwaite hit her highest score in the KSL this season

Aiming for a fourth KSL win in a row, Cross gave the home side the ideal start as she had Rachel Priest caught by captain Dani Hazell.

Mandhana, who had scored 180 runs in four innings for Storm prior to this match, attacked from the off - striking Lamb for a pair of fours before launching Cross for consecutive sixes and reached her half-century off just 34 balls.

The Indian batter sent her international teammate Kaur to the boundary twice and hit England spinner Alex Hartley for 15 runs as she powered her way to her first T20 century as Storm picked up their fourth win of the season.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 6th Aug 2018
Toss
Western Storm won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
S Redfern, P K Baldwin

western storm BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.H. Priest c Hazell b Cross 5
S.S. Mandhana c Cross b Satterthwaite 102
H.C. Knight c Cross b Lamb 8
S.R. Taylor Not out 33
Extras 3w, 3lb 6
Total 18.2 Overs 154 - 3
Full Batting Card

lancashire thun BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.L. Cross 3 0 26 1
E.L. Lamb 3 0 21 1
D. Hazell 3 0 20 0
S. Ecclestone 3 0 29 0
A. Hartley 3 0 33 0
Kaur 2 0 15 0
Satterthwaite 1.2 0 7 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK