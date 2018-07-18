Lancashire Lightning captain Liam Livingstone put in a dominant display as his side's fine start to the 2018 Vitality Blast continued with an eight-wicket thrashing of the Leicestershire Foxes.

Livingstone's offspin claimed 4-17 from as the Foxes collapsed from 88-1 in the 10th over to 142 all out, batting first.

Livingstone then tonked 28 in an explosive innings which saw him smash six fours and be dropped twice in his 11-ball stay, while his opening partner Alex Davies struck an unbeaten 51 to see the Lightning to victory with 20 balls to spare.

The win lifts Lancs to the top of the North Group with four wins from five ahead of their Roses clash against the Yorkshire Vikings on Friday night.

Leicestershire, meanwhile, are two points off the quarter-final spots in sixth, having now lost three of their first five.

The Foxes had got off to a terrific start, after being put into bat by their opponents, with Cameron Delport firing 21 from 13 balls - hitting a couple of sixes - and Neil Dexter (30) and Mark Cosgrove (31) chipping in with top-order runs.

But the introduction of spin, specifically Livingstone, saw the wheels come off the innings, with Dexter, Ben Raine - a 41-ball centurion in Leicestershire's most recent win over the Birmingham Bears - and Cosgrove all gone within six balls of each other.

Livingstone dismissed Dexter, bowled Raine for a duck with a beauty, and also accounted for Foxes skipper Colin Ackermann (5) and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (3) as the home side crumbled - falling two balls short of batting out their 20 overs.

In reply, Livingstone's blistering, boundary-riddled knock, Davies' classy ton, and a handy 37 not out from England Test opener Keaton Jennings - with the addition of some sloppy Leicestershire fielding - saw Lancs to a comfortable win.