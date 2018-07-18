Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Leics

142
Result
Badge

Lancashire

146-2

Lancashire Lightning win by 8 wickets

Leics vs Lancashire

Vitality Blast: Liam Livingstone takes four-for to fire Lancashire to top of North Group

Liam Livingstone claimed 4-17 as Leicestershire collapsed from 88-1 to 142 all out

Lancashire Lightning captain Liam Livingstone put in a dominant display as his side's fine start to the 2018 Vitality Blast continued with an eight-wicket thrashing of the Leicestershire Foxes.

Livingstone's offspin claimed 4-17 from as the Foxes collapsed from 88-1 in the 10th over to 142 all out, batting first.

v

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket

Lancashire vs Yorks

July 20, 2018, 6:00pm


Remote Record

Livingstone then tonked 28 in an explosive innings which saw him smash six fours and be dropped twice in his 11-ball stay, while his opening partner Alex Davies struck an unbeaten 51 to see the Lightning to victory with 20 balls to spare.

The win lifts Lancs to the top of the North Group with four wins from five ahead of their Roses clash against the Yorkshire Vikings on Friday night.

Leicestershire, meanwhile, are two points off the quarter-final spots in sixth, having now lost three of their first five.

The Foxes had got off to a terrific start, after being put into bat by their opponents, with Cameron Delport firing 21 from 13 balls - hitting a couple of sixes - and Neil Dexter (30) and Mark Cosgrove (31) chipping in with top-order runs.

But the introduction of spin, specifically Livingstone, saw the wheels come off the innings, with Dexter, Ben Raine - a 41-ball centurion in Leicestershire's most recent win over the Birmingham Bears - and Cosgrove all gone within six balls of each other.

Livingstone dismissed Dexter, bowled Raine for a duck with a beauty, and also accounted for Foxes skipper Colin Ackermann (5) and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (3) as the home side crumbled - falling two balls short of batting out their 20 overs.

In reply, Livingstone's blistering, boundary-riddled knock, Davies' classy ton, and a handy 37 not out from England Test opener Keaton Jennings - with the addition of some sloppy Leicestershire fielding - saw Lancs to a comfortable win.

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2018
Toss
Lancashire Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
R J Bailey, J W Lloyds
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd

lancashire BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.L. Davies Not out 51
L.S. Livingstone c Nabi b Raine 28
A.M. Lilley c Dexter b Parkinson 19
K.K. Jennings Not out 37
Extras 2nb, 7w, 2lb 11
Total 16.4 Overs 146 - 2
Full Batting Card

leics BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 2 0 27 0
Nabi 4 0 32 0
Z. Chappell 2.4 0 33 0
B.A. Raine 4 0 23 1
C.F. Parkinson 4 0 29 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK