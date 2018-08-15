Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Loughborough Li

125-1
Result
Badge

Western Storm

124-6

Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets

Loughborough Li vs Western Storm

Rachael Haynes smashes 66no as Lightning thump Storm in top-of-the-table KSL clash

Lightning move into top spot ahead of final round of league fixtures

3:18
The pick of the action as Loughborough Lightning topple Western Storm to move top of the Kia Super League table with one game to play.

Western Storm missed the chance to cement a spot in the Kia Super League final after their nine-wicket thrashing by Loughborough Lightning at Edgbaston.

SCORECARD | KSL TABLE

Defending champions Storm are assured of a spot at Finals Day at Hove on August 27, with their six wins to date guaranteeing a top-three finish.

But they failed to wrap up top spot and automatic progression to the showpiece game after Lightning, who have also qualified for Finals Day, coasted to their target of 125 in 12.3 overs to leapfrog Storm at the summit thanks chiefly to Rachael Haynes (66no from 40 balls).

Haynes and Sophie Devine (38 off 30) made light work of the run chase after spinner Kirstie Gordon (3-19) had limited the 2017 winners to 124-6 from their 20 overs in Birmingham.

Kirstie Gordon bowled Storm and England captain Heather Knight with a peach of a delivery

Loughborough will now rubber-stamp top spot with victory at Yorkshire Diamonds on Saturday - although Storm, three points behind Lightning, will capitalise on any slip-up if they beat Surrey Stars, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Stars and Lancashire Thunder are battling it out for the third place at Finals Day, with Surrey three points ahead of Thunder heading into the last round of league fixtures, during which Lancashire will visit Southern Vipers.

Watch Stars v Storm, at The Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 6.45pm on Saturday.

Match Details

Date
15th - 18th Aug 2018
Toss
Loughborough Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
N G B Cook, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
I J Gould

loughborough li BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.L. Haynes Not out 66
S.F.M. Devine c Gibson b Knight 38
A.E. Jones Not out 6
Extras 1nb, 14w, 15
Total 12.3 Overs 125 - 1
Full Batting Card

western storm BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C. Nicholas 2 0 20 0
Shrubsole 3 0 23 0
F.R. Davies 3 0 34 0
D.R. Gibson 1.3 0 8 0
S.R. Taylor 1 0 16 0
H.C. Knight 2 0 24 1
Full Bowling Card

