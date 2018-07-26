Steven Finn and Ashton Agar claimed three wickets apiece for Middlesex as rock-bottom Hampshire imploded to suffer a 22-run defeat in the Vitality Blast clash at Lord's.

3:26 Watch the best of the action as Middlesex claim their second Vitality Blast win by beating Hampshire by 22 runs.

Chasing 166 for only their second win in the South Group, Hampshire looked well set at 89-1 only to lose nine wickets for 54 to be bowled out for 143 in 18.5 overs.

Both Finn (3-21) and Agar, man-of-the-match for his career-best figures of 3-17, were on hat-trick balls as a packed crowd was treated to a match that ebbed and flowed before Middlesex bagged their second success of the competition.

Such a turnaround seemed unlikely as Colin Munro struck 58 off 29 balls at the top of the chase - a knock that included eight fours and two maximums - after James Vince had departed for just four, caught and bowled by Finn.

His downfall, though, trying to hit Agar over the top proved crucial after Sam Northeast (27) had rushed down the pitch to be stumped by a distance.

Rilee Rossouw fell to the very next ball, caught at short fine leg attempting to paddle sweep to make it 97-4, and from there on in Middlesex's seamers took pace off with telling results.

Tom Helm and James Fuller chipped in with wickets before Finn removed Chris Wood and Tom Alsop (20) as Hampshire's strokeplay became ever more desperate.

Middlesex's 165-8 was built upon another powerful Paul Stirling knock of 60 off 62 balls but three run outs checked their momentum.

The first ended a promising opening stand of 58 as Max Holden (22 off 20) was left stranded after a mix-up with Stirling.

John Simpson (seven) and Dwayne Bravo (20 off nine) were also caught short of their ground, the latter undone by an accurate under-arm throw by Vince. Helm added to Bravo's late flourish with 13no off eight balls to put Middlesex out of reach.

