Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Middlesex

165-8
Result
Badge

Hants

143

Middlesex win by 22 runs

Middlesex vs Hants

Lewis Gregory's all-round brilliance gives Somerset victory over Middlesex in Vitality Blast

Lewis Gregory smashed 62 from 26 balls as Somerset posted 229-6

Lewis Gregory put in a superb all-round perform to lead Somerset to a comfortable 38-run (DLS) victory over Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Somerset captain smashed 62 from just 26 balls as the hosts racked up 229-6 at Taunton and then claimed 4-28 with the ball.

Rain twice forced the players from the field during Middlesex's chase and their target was adjusted to 213 from 18 overs. However, after losing a raft of early wickets they never threatened to reach it, finishing on 174-6.

Tom Barber took three wickets in his first over to get Middlesex off to a strong start

Having been put in to bat, Somerset's quick start was brought to a halt in the third over by Tom Barber (3-37), who dismissed both openers and the dangerous James Hildreth, who was unfortunate to be given out caught behind off his thigh pad, in the space of four balls.

Peter Trego soon had the innings moving again though, smashing 60 from 31 balls before Gregory and Corey Anderson (41no off 24 balls) took over to set Middlesex a mammoth total for victory.

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs India

August 1, 2018, 10:00am


Remote Record

Leg-spinner Max Waller opened the bowling for Somerset and began with a wicket-maiden, dismissing Max Holden, before Gregory came on to dismiss Nick Gubbins (10) and Eoin Morgan (10).

Paul Stirling (30) was dismissed at the start of the seventh over, Jamie Overton taking a brilliant catch on the boundary, and that all-but ended the visitors' hopes. Stevie Eskinasi blitzed 55 from 32 balls in between rain breaks before falling to Gregory and with little in the way of support, Middlesex slumped to a fifth defeat in seven Blast games this season.

Elsewhere, games between Glamorgan and Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, and Worcestershire and Lancashire were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Match Details

Date
26th Jul 2018
Toss
Hampshire won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
N L Bainton, N A Mallender
TV Umpire
J Evans

hants BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.M. Vince c&b Finn 4
C. Munro c Fuller b Agar 58
S.A. Northeast s Simpson b Agar 27
R.R. Rossouw c Stirling b Agar 4
L.A. Dawson c Holden b Fuller 14
T.P. Alsop c Morgan b Finn 20
L.D. McManus c Gubbins b Helm 0
C.P. Wood c Gubbins b Finn 0
R.A. Stevenson run out sub 3
F.H. Edwards c Agar b Bravo 7
M. Ur Rahman Not out 1
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total All Out, 18.5 Overs 143
Full Batting Card

middlesex BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Finn 3 0 21 3
T.G. Helm 4 0 41 1
Fuller 3 0 23 1
Bravo 3.5 0 31 1
Agar 4 0 17 3
N.A. Sowter 1 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK