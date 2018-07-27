Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Northants

187-9
Result
Badge

Worcs

189-1

Worcestershire Rapids win by 9 wickets

Northants vs Worcs

Martin Guptill smashes 35-ball century, the second-fastest in English T20 cricket

New Zealander's 35-ball hundred only one behind Andrew Symonds' record

Martin Guptill smashed the second-fastest century in T20 Blast history

Martin Guptill cracked a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in English T20, as Worcestershire thrashed Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast.

The New Zealand opener's hundred, the joint-fourth fastest in all T20, was behind only the English-record 34-ball ton Australian Andrew Symonds blazed for Kent against Middlesex in 2004 at Maidstone.

Guptill hammered seven sixes and 12 fours in his scintillating knock as the Rapids rushed to their target 188 with 41 ball remainings - the 31-year-old and Joe Clarke (61no off 33) putting on 162 for the first wicket in 10 overs during a crushing nine-wicket win at Wantage Road. SCORECARD

Guptill showed his fielding skills earlier this season with this stunning catch against Yorkshire
0:54
Guptill showed his fielding skills earlier this season with this stunning catch against Yorkshire

Chris Gayle's 30-ball hundred for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the IPL in 2013 remains the quickest century in all Twenty20 cricket, followed by Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in January of this year.

India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's David Miller and Namibia's Louis van der Westhuizen have hit the quickest international T20 centuries, against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya respectively.

Match Details

Date
27th Jul 2018
Toss
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
I J Gould, B V Taylor

worcs BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill c Cobb b Gleeson 102
J.M. Clarke Not out 61
T.M. Head Not out 20
Extras 2nb, 3w, 1b, 6
Total 13.1 Overs 189 - 1
Full Batting Card

northants BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kleinveldt 2 0 34 0
R.J. Gleeson 4 0 37 1
Buck 2.1 0 33 0
S. Prasanna 2 0 33 0
Crook 1 0 13 0
White 1 0 19 0
Coetzer 1 0 19 0
Full Bowling Card

