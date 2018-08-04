Cricket Match
Notts
11-0
Worcs
206-2 (20.0 ov)
Notts vs Worcs
|Notts 1st
|0-0 (0.0 ov)
|Worcs 1st
|206-2 (20.0 ov)
|Notts Outlaws need 196 runs to win from 19.1 overs
Notts 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.H. Wessels
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|8
|3
|2
|0
|266.67
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Carter
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
Worcs 1st Innings206-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Clarke
|c&b Gurney
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60.00
|M.M. Ali (c)
|c Christian b Sodhi
|65
|36
|5
|4
|180.56
|C.J. Ferguson
|Not out
|102
|56
|10
|2
|182.14
|R.A. Whiteley
|Not out
|32
|18
|3
|1
|177.78
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|206
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Clarke 1.6ov
- 142 Ali 14.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Aug 2018
- Toss
- Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- J H Evans, P J Hartley
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
0.5
Andy Carter to Riki Wessels. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
0.4
Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, flick, Play and Miss to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
0.3
FOUR! Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
0.2
FOUR! Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, False Shot past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Andy Carter to Riki Wessels. Full toss, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
19.6
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
19.5
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
19.4
Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 1 run.
-
19.3
Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, flick, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moores.
-
19.2
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.
-
19.1
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to square leg for 2 runs.
-
18.6
FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
18.5
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
18.4
Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
18.3
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.2
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 2 runs.
-
18.1
FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, driving, False Shot past third man for 4 runs.
-
17.6
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Full toss, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
17.5
Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
17.4
SIX! Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, flick, Hit Hard over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
17.2
Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
17.1
FOUR! Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
16.6
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
16.5
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fletcher.
-
16.4
Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, Steer, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
16.3
FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, flick, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
16.2
SIX! Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
16.1
Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
15.6
SIX! Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
15.5
Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.
-
15.4
Daniel Christian to Ross Whiteley. Short, pulling, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.3
Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
15.2
Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, flick, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moores.
-
15.1
Daniel Christian to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
14.6
Ish Sodhi to Ross Whiteley. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
14.5
Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
14.4
Ish Sodhi to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
14.3
Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.
-
14.2
OUT! Caught. Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to extra cover, by Christian.
-
14.1
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Yorker, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.
-
13.5
SIX! Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long off for 6 runs.
-
13.4
Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
13.3
Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
13.2
Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
13.1
FOUR! Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.
-
12.5
Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
12.4
Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
12.3
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
12.2
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, False Shot to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
11.6
Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Yorker, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.5
SIX! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
11.4
Samit Patel to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, False Shot to cover for 1 run.
-
11.3
Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
11.2
FOUR! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, sweeping, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
11.1
SIX! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.