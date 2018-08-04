Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Notts

11-0

In Play
Badge

Worcs

206-2  (20.0 ov)

Notts Outlaws need 196 runs to win from 19.1 overs

Notts vs Worcs

SUMMARY
Notts 1st 0-0 (0.0 ov)
Worcs 1st 206-2 (20.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws need 196 runs to win from 19.1 overs

Notts 1st Innings0-0

notts Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.H. Wessels Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
A.D. Hales Not out 8 3 2 0 266.67
Extras 0
Total 0.0 Overs, 0 wkts 0
To Bat: 
T.J. Moores,
S.J. Mullaney,
S.R. Patel,
D.T. Christian,
W.T. Root,
J.D. Libby,
L.J. Fletcher,
I.S. Sodhi,
H.F. Gurney

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Worcs Bowling
O M R W Econ
A. Carter 0.1 0 1 0 6.00

Worcs 1st Innings206-2

worcs Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Clarke c&b Gurney 6 10 1 0 60.00
M.M. Ali (c) c Christian b Sodhi 65 36 5 4 180.56
C.J. Ferguson Not out 102 56 10 2 182.14
R.A. Whiteley Not out 32 18 3 1 177.78
Extras 1w, 1
Total 20.0 Overs, 2 wkts 206
To Bat: 
B.L. D'Oliveira,
O.B. Cox,
E.G. Barnard,
W.D. Parnell,
D.K.H. Mitchell,
A. Carter,
P.R. Brown

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Clarke 1.6ov
  2. 142 Ali 14.2ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Notts Bowling
O M R W Econ
Patel 3 0 32 0 10.67
Gurney 4 0 38 1 9.50
Fletcher 4 0 46 0 11.50
Christian 3 0 31 0 10.33
Mullaney 1 0 9 0 9.00
I.S. Sodhi 4 0 36 1 9.00
W.T. Root 1 0 14 0 14.00

Match Details

Date
4th Aug 2018
Toss
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
J H Evans, P J Hartley
TV Umpire
A G Wharf

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 4, 2018 8:31pm

  •  

    0.5

    Andy Carter to Riki Wessels. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, flick, Play and Miss to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Andy Carter to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, False Shot past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Andy Carter to Riki Wessels. Full toss, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.6

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    19.5

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, flick, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moores.

  •  

    19.2

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    18.4

    Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 2 runs.

  •  

    18.1

    FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, driving, False Shot past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Full toss, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    17.4

    SIX! Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, flick, Hit Hard over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Harry Gurney to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Harry Gurney to Ross Whiteley. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Full toss, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    16.5

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fletcher.

  •  

    16.4

    Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, Steer, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.3

    FOUR! Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, flick, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! Luke Fletcher to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Luke Fletcher to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    15.6

    SIX! Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Daniel Christian to Ross Whiteley. Short, pulling, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.3

    Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.2

    Daniel Christian to Callum Ferguson. Yorker, flick, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moores.

  •  

    15.1

    Daniel Christian to Ross Whiteley. Yorker, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.6

    Ish Sodhi to Ross Whiteley. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    14.4

    Ish Sodhi to Ross Whiteley. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.

  • 14.2

    OUT! Caught. Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, False Shot to extra cover, by Christian.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Yorker, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    SIX! Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Billy Root to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Billy Root to Callum Ferguson. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Ish Sodhi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, driving, False Shot to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Yorker, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    SIX! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Samit Patel to Callum Ferguson. Length ball, cutting, False Shot to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    FOUR! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, sweeping, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    SIX! Samit Patel to Moeen Ali. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

Full Commentary