The pick of the action from the KSL clash in Southampton as Lightning beat Vipers to make it two wins in as many games.

Loughborough Lightning completed back-to-back wins to start the Kia Super League season with a six-wicket victory over Southern Vipers.

Vipers, the inaugural champions in 2016 and runners-up to Western Storm last year, were bowled out for 105 in 19.3 overs, with New Zealand's Sophie Devine (3-21) claiming three wickets for the second game running during a disciplined bowling display from Lightning in Southampton.

Tammy Beaumont, whose unbeaten 62 had guided Vipers to a seven-wicket win over Surrey Stars in their opening fixture in Guildford on Sunday, was caught off England team-mate Jenny Gunn for 37 from 39 balls, with Arran Brindle the next-highest scorer for the hosts with 19.

Lightning lost both openers, captain Devine (11) and Australia's Rachael Haynes (13), on 24 and scored at a pedestrian rate with teenage leg-spinner Amelia Kerr shipping just six runs from her four overs.

Amy Jones (35) and Elyse Villani (35), though, shared a third-wicket stand of 71 and their dismissals within the space of three balls - Vilani stumped and Jones run out - caused only momentary concern before Gunn (9no) and Georgia Adams (5no) took the visitors to their target in 18.5 overs.

Lightning's maiden win over Vipers, which backed up their victory over Lancashire Thunder, took them top of the table, but they could be supplanted by Storm on Thursday if the defending champions beat Stars.

Vipers lost opener Suzie Bates for a duck in the first over after being inserted, the New Zealander out lbw to compatriot Devine, and never really got going, with England's Danni Wyatt making just seven.

