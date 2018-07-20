Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

277-9 (86.0 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

 

Sri Lanka are 277 for 9

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Keshav Maharaj takes 8-116 as South Africa peg back Sri Lanka

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after dismissing Kusal Mendis

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj ripped through the Sri Lanka batting line-up to record the best figures by a visiting bowler on day one of the second Test in Colombo.

The left-armer took 8-116 after Sri Lankan skipper Suranga Lakmal's decision to bat first had initially paid off as his side reached 116-0.

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (53) and Danushka Gunathilaka (57) both scored half-centuries before being dismissed in quick succession by Maharaj.

The spinner then added Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lakmal to his haul, with paceman Kagiso Rabada clean bowling Roshen Silva in the meantime.

De Silva's 60 was the most significant contribution for Sri Lanka, who ended the day on 277-9 with Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath still at the crease.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 following a crushing 278-run win in Galle.

Match Details

Date
20th - 24th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
Umpires
N J Llong, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

Sri Lanka
sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D. Gunathilaka c Rabada b Maharaj 57
F.D.M. Karunaratne c de Kock b Maharaj 53
D.M. de Silva lbw Maharaj 60
B.K.G. Mendis c Rabada b Maharaj 21
A.D. Mathews c du Plessis b Maharaj 10
A.R.S. Silva b Rabada 22
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c du Plessis b Maharaj 5
M.D.K. Perera c Ngidi b Maharaj 17
M.K.P.A.D. Perera Not out 16
R.A.S. Lakmal c Markram b Maharaj 0
H.M.R.K.B. Herath Not out 5
Extras 1nb, 8w, 2lb 11
Total 86.0 Overs 277 - 9
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Steyn 15 3 47 0
K. Rabada 16 3 37 1
L. Ngidi 13 1 48 0
K.A. Maharaj 32 6 116 8
A.K. Markram 7 1 17 0
Elgar 3 1 10 0
Full Bowling Card

