South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj ripped through the Sri Lanka batting line-up to record the best figures by a visiting bowler on day one of the second Test in Colombo.

The left-armer took 8-116 after Sri Lankan skipper Suranga Lakmal's decision to bat first had initially paid off as his side reached 116-0.

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (53) and Danushka Gunathilaka (57) both scored half-centuries before being dismissed in quick succession by Maharaj.

The spinner then added Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lakmal to his haul, with paceman Kagiso Rabada clean bowling Roshen Silva in the meantime.

De Silva's 60 was the most significant contribution for Sri Lanka, who ended the day on 277-9 with Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath still at the crease.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 following a crushing 278-run win in Galle.

