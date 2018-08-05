Reeza Hendricks struck the fastest ODI debut century as South Africa completed a 78-run victory against Sri Lanka in Kandy to seal the series.

Hendricks, who replaced Aiden Markram for the visitors in the third match of the five-game series, came to the crease in the sixth over and reached his hundred off 88 balls as he hit Lahiru Kumara for consecutive boundaries.

However, the 28-year-old - having shared half-century stands with Hashim Amla (59) and JP Duminy - was bowled next ball for 102 as Kumara beat his inside edge as the ball cannoned into the Proteas batman's stumps.

Duminy fell eight runs short of three figures, with Thisara Perera picking up 4-75, as the away side posted an imposing 363-7.

The hosts' reply stuttered as they struggled to put together partnerships before seventh-wicket pair Dhananjaya de Silva and Akila Dananjaya shared a 95-run stand, with the former hitting an ODI career best of 84.

But, Lungi Ngidi took 4-57 and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up three scalps as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 258 in 45.2 overs to give South Africa an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.