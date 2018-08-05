Cricket Match

Reeza Hendricks hits century as South Africa win ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Prior to his ODI debut Rezza Hendricks had scored 10 List A centuries in 131 innings

Reeza Hendricks struck the fastest ODI debut century as South Africa completed a 78-run victory against Sri Lanka in Kandy to seal the series.

Hendricks, who replaced Aiden Markram for the visitors in the third match of the five-game series, came to the crease in the sixth over and reached his hundred off 88 balls as he hit Lahiru Kumara for consecutive boundaries.

However, the 28-year-old - having shared half-century stands with Hashim Amla (59) and JP Duminy - was bowled next ball for 102 as Kumara beat his inside edge as the ball cannoned into the Proteas batman's stumps.

Duminy fell eight runs short of three figures, with Thisara Perera picking up 4-75, as the away side posted an imposing 363-7.

Dhananjaya de Silva has a previous ODI highscore of 78

The hosts' reply stuttered as they struggled to put together partnerships before seventh-wicket pair Dhananjaya de Silva and Akila Dananjaya shared a 95-run stand, with the former hitting an ODI career best of 84.

But, Lungi Ngidi took 4-57 and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up three scalps as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 258 in 45.2 overs to give South Africa an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Match Details

Date
5th Aug 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R R Wimalasiri, N J Llong
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.U. Tharanga c Mulder b Ngidi 19
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c du Plessis b Ngidi 10
M.D.K.J. Perera lbw Phehlukwayo 27
B.K.G. Mendis c Mulder b Ngidi 31
N.L.T.C. Perera c de Kock b Mulder 16
A.D. Mathews lbw Shamsi 32
D.M. de Silva c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 84
M.K.P.A.D. Perera c Ngidi b Phehlukwayo 37
R.A.S. Lakmal c&b Ngidi 12
N.G.R.P. Jayasuriya b Shamsi 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara Not out 7
Extras 1 10
Total All Out, 45.2 Overs 285
s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 8 0 34 0
L. Ngidi 8.2 0 57 4
A.L. Phehlukwayo 9 0 74 3
P.W.A. Mulder 6 0 34 1
T. Shamsi 10 0 62 2
Duminy 4 0 24 0
