Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

287 (78.4 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

4-1

South Africa trail Sri Lanka by 283 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Dimuth Karunaratne carries bat for 158 as Sri Lanka score 287 against South Africa

South Africa close on 4-1 after Herath strikes late on day one in Galle

Dimuth Karunaratne (158no) became the fourth Sri Lankan to carry his bat in Test cricket

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne struck a defiant unbeaten hundred to give the hosts a fighting first-innings total on day one of the opening Test against South Africa, in Galle.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Karunaratne carried his bat to remain unbeaten on 158 from 222 balls as Sri Lanka finished on 287 after stand-in captain Suranga Lakmal won the toss and chose to bat in the first game of the two-Test series.

South Africa then lost opener Aiden Markram (0) to veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath to reach 4-1 at stumps.

Sri Lanka's regular captain Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded guilty to a disciplinary breach during the side's second Test against Windies last month and has opted to sit out the South Africa series - the ICC is due to announce a verdict in the case soon.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for South Africa on day one in Galle

On a turning surface at Galle, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (4-50) did the most damage for the touring side, while left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, playing only his second Test, returned figures of 3-91.

Karunaratne, who missed the Windies tour due to injury, stitched together stands of 48 and 63 with Lakmal and Lakshan Sandakan respectively for the final two wickets after Sri Lanka tumbled from 115-2 to 176-8.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

Sri Lanka
s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar Not out 4
A.K. Markram c Mathews b Herath 0
K.A. Maharaj Not out 0
Extras 0
Total 4.0 Overs 4 - 1
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Herath 2 1 1 1
Perera 2 1 3 0
Full Bowling Card

