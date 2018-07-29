South Africa eased to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Dambulla as they bounced back from their 2-0 Test series defeat.

Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets each, with the latter picking up ODI career-best figures of 4-33 as the hosts were bundled out for 193 in only 34.3 overs.

Despite electing to bat first, Sri Lanka collapsed to 36-5 as South African seamer Rabada dismissed Niroshan Dickwella (2) and Kusal Mendis (3) cheaply before Upal Tharanga was run out at the non-striker's end by JP Duminy as he went for a quick single that was not on.

Captain Angelo Matthews then edged Lungi Ngidi to Hashim Amla at first slip and Rabada had Shehan Jayasuriya caught behind as Sri Lanka lost their first five wickets inside nine overs.

Kusal and Thisara Perera shared a vital 92-run sixth-wicket partnership but Shamsi came to the fore. Kusal was caught at point off the spinner who then bowled Akila Dananjaya and had Thisara and Lahiru Kamara caught behind as South Africa wrapped up the innings.

Duminy's unbeaten half-century was the anchor of the visitors' response, with wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis both hitting 47 as South Africa cruised home with 19 overs spare.