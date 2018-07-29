Cricket Match

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Kagiso Rabad and Tabraiz Shamsi take four wickets each as South Africa win first ODI against Sri Lanka

Tabraiz Shamsi took his first four-wicket haul in ODIs for South Africa in the win over Sri Lanka

South Africa eased to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Dambulla as they bounced back from their 2-0 Test series defeat.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets each, with the latter picking up ODI career-best figures of 4-33 as the hosts were bundled out for 193 in only 34.3 overs.

Despite electing to bat first, Sri Lanka collapsed to 36-5 as South African seamer Rabada dismissed Niroshan Dickwella (2) and Kusal Mendis (3) cheaply before Upal Tharanga was run out at the non-striker's end by JP Duminy as he went for a quick single that was not on.

Captain Angelo Matthews then edged Lungi Ngidi to Hashim Amla at first slip and Rabada had Shehan Jayasuriya caught behind as Sri Lanka lost their first five wickets inside nine overs.

Kusal and Thisara Perera shared a vital 92-run sixth-wicket partnership but Shamsi came to the fore. Kusal was caught at point off the spinner who then bowled Akila Dananjaya and had Thisara and Lahiru Kamara caught behind as South Africa wrapped up the innings.

Duminy's unbeaten half-century was the anchor of the visitors' response, with wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis both hitting 47 as South Africa cruised home with 19 overs spare.

Match Details

Date
29th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
Umpires
N J Llong, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.M. Amla b Perera 19
Q. de Kock c Lakmal b Perera 47
A.K. Markram lbw Perera 0
F. du Plessis c Mathews b Sandakan 47
J.P. Duminy Not out 53
D.A. Miller lbw Lakmal 10
P.W.A. Mulder Not out 14
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 31.0 Overs 196 - 5
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 10 0 50 3
R.A.S. Lakmal 6 0 37 1
Jayasuriya 4 0 23 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 3 0 11 0
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 8 0 74 1
Full Bowling Card

