Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum's late show blazed Trinbago Knight Riders to a stunning five-wicket victory over St Lucia Stars, whose winless streak in the CPL now stretches to 15 games.

St Lucia, whose last CPL triumph came when beating current table toppers Jamaica Tallawahs in July 2016, racked up 212-2, thanks to David Warner (72no off 55), Rahkeem Cornwall (53 off 29) and captain Kieron Pollard (65no off 23) - Pollard's 18-ball fifty the joint-fastest in the CPL.

Stars looked overwhelming favourites with defending champions Trinbago requiring 85 runs from the final five overs, but Bravo (94no off 36) then hit Pollard for five sixes in the 32-run 16th - the most expensive over in CPL history - before the next two overs were lashed for 21 and 27 respectively.

Mitchell McClenaghan shipped just two runs and claimed two wickets, including McCullum (68 off 42), in the penultimate over, but Knight Riders went on to 218 from the final ball, with Denesh Ramdin ending any chance of a Super Over when he cracked McCoy for six with the scores level.

Trinbago, who snapped a two-match losing streak, are now up to second in the table, two points behind Jamaica having played one game more, with St Lucia still propping up the table following a fourth defeat in four.

Bravo was Stars' chief destroyer, with the 29-year-old blasting 10 sixes in total en route to his highest T20 score while sharing a game-changing fourth-wicket stand of 137 with McCullum.

Bravo is now joint-top of the 2018 six-hitting chart, too, with his tally of 14 for the season matching that of Jamaica all-rounder Andre Russell.

