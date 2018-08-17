Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

St Lucia

212-2
Result
Badge

Trinbago

218-5

Trinbago Knight Riders win by 5 wickets

St Lucia vs Trinbago

Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum late show powers Trinbago to CPL win over rock-bottom St Lucia

Trinbago extend St Lucia's winless streak to 15 with six blitz in final five overs

4:29
Watch how Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum helped Trinbago Knight Riders pull off a stunning win over rock-bottom St Lucia Stars.

Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum's late show blazed Trinbago Knight Riders to a stunning five-wicket victory over St Lucia Stars, whose winless streak in the CPL now stretches to 15 games.

St Lucia, whose last CPL triumph came when beating current table toppers Jamaica Tallawahs in July 2016, racked up 212-2, thanks to David Warner (72no off 55), Rahkeem Cornwall (53 off 29) and captain Kieron Pollard (65no off 23) - Pollard's 18-ball fifty the joint-fastest in the CPL.

Stars looked overwhelming favourites with defending champions Trinbago requiring 85 runs from the final five overs, but Bravo (94no off 36) then hit Pollard for five sixes in the 32-run 16th - the most expensive over in CPL history - before the next two overs were lashed for 21 and 27 respectively.

Mitchell McClenaghan shipped just two runs and claimed two wickets, including McCullum (68 off 42), in the penultimate over, but Knight Riders went on to 218 from the final ball, with Denesh Ramdin ending any chance of a Super Over when he cracked McCoy for six with the scores level.

Trinbago, who snapped a two-match losing streak, are now up to second in the table, two points behind Jamaica having played one game more, with St Lucia still propping up the table following a fourth defeat in four.

Bravo was Stars' chief destroyer, with the 29-year-old blasting 10 sixes in total en route to his highest T20 score while sharing a game-changing fourth-wicket stand of 137 with McCullum.

Kieron Pollard''s 18-ball fifty came in vain as Bravo smashed him for five sixes in an over

Bravo is now joint-top of the 2018 six-hitting chart, too, with his tally of 14 for the season matching that of Jamaica all-rounder Andre Russell.

See if St Lucia end their winless run when they face Barbados Tridents, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 1.30am on Saturday.

Match Details

Date
17th Aug 2018
Toss
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
D O Hayles
Reserve Umpire
M James

trinbago BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.P. Narine c Pollard b Cornwall 9
C.A. Lynn lbw Cornwall 4
C. Munro c Hemraj b Pollard 25
B.B. McCullum c Fletcher b McClenaghan 68
D.M. Bravo Not out 94
J.P.R. Scantlebury-Searles c Fletcher b McClenaghan 0
D. Ramdin Not out 8
Extras 1nb, 8w, 1b, 10
Total 19.5 Overs 218 - 5
Full Batting Card

st lucia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.A.R. Hodge 4 0 31 0
R.R.S. Cornwall 4 0 52 2
Pollard 4 0 52 1
C. Hemraj 2 0 21 0
McClenaghan 3 0 21 2
O. McCoy 2.5 0 40 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK