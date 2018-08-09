Lizelle Lee's belligerent 48 led Surrey Stars to a seven-wicket win over Kia Super League frontrunners Loughborough to maintain their push for a semi-final spot.

SCORECARD

The South African took centre stage for the second time in 48 hours, following up her 70 against Lancashire on Tuesday with another match-clinching contribution.

Victory avenged Stars' nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of Lightning in the reverse fixture seven days ago - the visitors left to rue a succession of dropped chances

Events though were overshadowed by a serious injury suffered by Stars' Grace Gibbs who was taken to hospital with the recurrence of a knee problem.

Marizanne Kapp conceded just one from the opening over, but Sophie Devine broke the shackles with successive fours off skipper Natt Sciver and Rachael Haynes caught the mood with two more boundaries in the over.

Kapp though broke the stand, bowling Haynes off the inside edge to leave Lightning 25-1.

Gibbs replaced Kapp for the fifth over and struck second ball, having England opener Amy Jones caught at mid-wicket.

Gibbs' joy though would though be short-lived as just a few balls later she collapsed attempting to field off her own bowling, wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor immediately signalling for help with the Kent Ladies' seamer in obvious distress.

Prolonged treatment followed before the 23-year-old was put on a stretcher into the on-site ambulance.

Elyse Villani took the attack to the hosts when play resumed, but Bryony Smith removed the dangerous Devine (16) caught by Kapp at deep backward square.

New batter Georgia Elwiss was given a life when Laura Marsh failed to cling on to a return catch, before the spinner gained recompense two balls later, Villani (21) holing out to Sciver on the deep mid-wicket fence.

Elwiss was reprieved again, given not out after a direct hit from long leg, replays suggesting she was well short and her charmed life continued when Sophia Dunkley shelled a catch at long-on off Marsh (1-25).

Sciver though removed Georgia Adams cheaply and Jenny Gunn and Elwiss (26) were both run out in a brilliant final over from Kapp (1-4).

Needing 101, Stars were given early lives when Smith was dropped off successive balls, Devine the unlucky bowler and the New Zealander was out of luck again in her next over when Lee was dropped on the square leg boundary.

The drops continued when Smith was spilt for a third time at long on by Villani, allowing the openers to raise the 50 in the seventh over before Lee launched the first six of the match - the ball almost carrying into Woodbridge Road.

And by the time Haynes clung onto one in the deep off Gunn to dismiss Smith for 31, Stars had 62 on the board.

Lee continued to plunder boundaries, a second maximum carrying her to the brink of 50 before Elwiss trapped her LBW, depriving her of the landmark.

Taylor fell first ball, Haynes again the catcher, but Dunkley survived the ensuing hat-trick ball, allowing Sciver to win the game in the grand manner with 10 balls to spare.