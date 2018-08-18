Surrey Stars vs Western Storm

Skippers Nat Sciver and Heather Knight look ahead to their teams' clash on Finals Day

Lizelle Lee's brutal 48 propelled Surrey Stars to a five-wicket win over Western Storm and a place in Kia Super League Finals Day.

SCORECARD | KSL TABLE

Stars chased down a target of 159 after Lee and Bryony Smith (39) put on a first-wicket stand of 90, before captain Nat Sciver (30) and Dane Van Niekerk (25) put the home side on the brink at the Oval.

Sophia Dunkley's boundary in the final over settled a breathtaking contest and means Stars will play Storm in the Finals Day play-off, with the winner advancing to the final to take on top-of-the-table Loughborough Lightning.

England Captain Heather Knight's 62 looked to have given Western Storm the initiative after Smiriti Mandhana was run out in her final knock of the tournament for just five.

But a game which swung one way then the other on numerous occasions saw Stars finally hold sway with just two balls left.

Lancashire Thunder were agonisingly knocked out of the KSL by Surrey's win despite a Sophie Ecclestone led nine-run victory over Southern Vipers. SCORECARD

Ecclestone's 4-20 helped bowl Vipers out for 153 in 19.4 overs after Thunder chalked up 162-3 on the back of 43 off 34 balls from Nicole Bolton.

Georgie Boyce (28) and Amy Satterthwaite (27) made important contributions before Harmanpreet Kaur weighed in with 44no off just 20 balls.

Danni Wyatt (36) and Tammy Beaumont (34) got the chase off to a strong start but thereafter only Sara McGlashan (25) passed 20 as Ecclestone chipped away.

Yorkshire Diamonds secured a notable consolation win against Loughborough Lightning at Emerald Headingley. SCORECARD

The Diamonds fought superbly with the ball and in the field to defend a target of 149 and secure their third win.

The visitors looked in control at 83-1 after 10 overs and 122-3 after 16. But Alice Davidson-Richards and spinners Thea Brookes and Katie Thompson were key in turning the game.

Left-arm spinner Thompson, in her first game of the campaign, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-18 from her four overs as the Lightning failed to get 14 off the last and finished on 145-6, losing by three runs.

