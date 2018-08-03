Surrey vs Middlesex

Aaron Finch struck a sensational unbeaten century as Surrey pulled off the highest-ever T20 chase at The Oval to beat Middlesex by nine wickets.

Chasing 222 for victory, after the visitors' opener Paul Stirling had scored his maiden T20 hundred, Finch shared a brutal 194-run first-wicket stand with Jason Roy (84) as the pair cleared the boundary ropes 15 times between them.

The Australian opener smashed countryman Ashton Agar for a six to reach his ton off 45 balls as Surrey romped home with four overs spare, Finch finishing on an unbeaten 117.

Ross Whiteley's 60 off 26 balls saw Worcestershire Rapids clinch a three-wicket victory over Durham Jets to end their five-match winning run in the Vitality Blast at New Road.

Despite hitting only five boundaries in his 49-ball innings, Tom Latham ran exceptionally well between the wickets before being caught off Ali on the mid-wicket boundary for 78. Durham managed just 19 runs in the final three overs following his dismissal as they closed on 194-7. SCORECARD

Although Joe Clarke was caught behind in the second over off James Weighell, Ali and Callum Ferguson (39) counter-attacked but the match swung back in Durham's favour when McCarthy dismissed the Worcestershire opener and Brett O'Oliveria in the space of five balls.

Whiteley came to the crease with the Rapids requiring 91 off 42 balls and smashed seven fours and three sixes in his innings to guide the hosts to victory.

Johann Myburgh's excellent 103 off 49 balls, saw Somerset cruise to a commanding 10-wicket over Essex Eagles at Taunton in the South Group. SCORECARD

Varun Chopra top-scored for the visitors before he was run out seven runs short of his half-century by Tom Abell at mid-on at the non-striker end, looking to go for a quick single.

Jerome Taylor and Jamie Overton both picked up three wickets as the Eagles were restricted to a paltry 135-9 and the hosts' openers Myburgh and Tom Banton (29 not out) smashed their side home in 11.2 overs.

Mohammed Nabi struck an unbeaten 86 off 32 balls as Leicestershire Foxes pulled off an unlikely five-wicket win over Lancashire Lightning at Old Trafford. SCORECARD

The Afghanistan all-rounder came in with his side 92-5, requiring a further 99 off nine overs to chase down the hosts 190-5 - with the hosts indebted to opener Alex Davies for his unbeaten 94.

Nabi smashed eight sixes in his innings with his partner Ateeq Javid making a run-a-ball 15 as the away side sealed the win with eight balls spare.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten half-century helped Yorkshire Vikings earn a simple six-wicket victory over the winless Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Headingley.

Steven Patterson took 2-26 as all of the hosts' bowlers chipped in to restrict the away side to a below-par 129-7. Williamson (52 not out) then shared a 51-run fourth-wicket stand with Gary Ballance (24) to ease the hosts home in 18.4 overs. SCORECARD

Glamorgan pulled off a thrilling two-run victory over Gloucestershire after Timm van der Gugten took two wickets in the final over of the match in Cardiff.

With leading run-scorer and captain Colin Ingram still sidelined, Meschede stepped up to power five sixes in his 77 off 47 balls with the hosts closing on 201-6. SCORECARD

In reply, Jack Taylor's 52 meant the visitors required 16 runs off the final over to win. Van der Gugten then took the wicket of Taylor, before Andrew Tye came in and smacked two sixes, but the spinner had the last laugh as he bowled Tye with the final ball of the match.