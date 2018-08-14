Watch Tymal Mills take a hat-trick to clinch a comprehensive win for Sussex over Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast.

Tymal Mills took a hat-trick as Sussex Sharks' much-celebrated T20 bowling attack dazzled in a 98-run hammering of Glamorgan at Hove that keeps them alive in the Vitality Blast playoff race in the South Group.

Mills (3-20), with his first three balls of the 14th over, bowled Andrew Salter and Michael Hogan either side of Timm van der Gugten edging behind, as Glamorgan were bundled out of for just 88.

Rashid Khan had earlier done the damage, the Afghanistan legspinner taking 3-9 from three overs as he bamboozled the Glamorgan batsmen, who crumbled after a flying start that had them 50-0 inside five overs, losing their last eight wickets for 18.

Incredibly, given the convincing nature of their victory, this was Sussex's first home win of the 2018 tournament, with defeats and washouts derailing their season, but this success now lifts them into fifth, one place and one point behind Glamorgan in the final quarter-final spot, having played a game less.

Earlier, having been put into bat by the visitors, Laurie Evans (63no off 47) lifted Sussex up to a competitive score of 186-5 with his fifth fifty in nine Blast innings this year.

Evans played circumspectly at first, as Harry Finch (22 off 11) and Delray Rawlins (35 off 20) initially led the assault, but then took on the role of aggressor with the fall of the latter's wicket in the 11th over.

Evans found a willing partner in Michael Burgess (39 off 26), with the pair putting on 74 for the fifth wicket in quick time, while Jofra Archer (22no) came in and cracked three fours and two sixes in just a six-ball stay at the crease as the Sharks fired 108 runs from the final 10 overs.

Given that finish with a flourish, Glamorgan needed a fast start to their run chase, and they got it, with Craig Meschede (26 off 14) and Aneurin Donald (27 off 21) racing to a fifty opening stand.

But, the introduction of Rashid in the fifth over brought an immediate return, with the mystery spinner bowling Meschede, deceived by the googly.

Five balls later, Archer (1-18) claimed the key wicket of in-form Glamorgan skipper Colin Ingram (1) and the innings fell apart thereafter, Chris Jordan (2-9) also chipping in with a couple of wickets before Mills had the final say.