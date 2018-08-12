Carlos Brathwaite smote three successive sixes off Dwayne Bravo in a 15-ball 41 to spur St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a 42-run win over defending CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

Brathwaite's late blast in the 18th over rammed home a sparkling knock of 58 off 34 balls from Devon Thomas and Chris Gayle's 35 off 30 deliveries at the top of the order, as the Patriots chalked up 203-7.

Ali Khan (3-23) and Sunil Narine (2-24) stood out for Knight Riders as the remainder of their attack - Bravo (1-52 off three overs) in particular - came under heavy fire.

Trinbago's chase quickly faltered to 34-3 as Sunil Narine skied his second ball, Chris Lynn failed to keep out Sandeep Lamichhane's googly and Brendon McCullum departed to Ben Cutting for a three-ball duck.

Colin Munro (35 off 17) countered in partnership with Bravo, who repaired some of the damage with 41 off 38, but the target proved too far out of reach despite a late cameo from Kevon Cooper.

The 29-year-old struck for sixes on his way to an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls but Knight Riders still fell well short on 161-8.

Our live coverage of CPL 2018 continues with Guyana against Barbados, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30pm.

