David Warner was bowled for just nine as St Lucia Stars fell to a crushing 100-run loss against holders Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening Caribbean Premier League match in Port of Spain.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Warner, playing in the tournament in the West Indies for the first time after being banned for a year by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal, hit a single four in his run-a-ball innings before Javon Scantlebury-Searles sent his stumps flying.

Stars opener Andre Fletcher top-scored with 19 and captain Kieron Pollard (12) and Qais Ahmad (14) were the only other players to make double figures in their chase of 196 for victory, as Dwayne Bravo and Fawad Ahmed took three wickets each to bowl St Lucia out for just 95.

Earlier, Colin Munro (68 off 48) and Denesh Ramdin's (50 off 27) half-centuries saw last year's winners post an imposing 195-6 - the highest CPL score at Queen's Park Oval.

New Zealander Munro brought up his sixth CPL fifty with the seventh four of his innings before he was bowled by Pollard but Ramdin took over from where his team-mate left off, although he began quietly.

After striking his 10th ball for a huge six off Mohammad Sami, the West Indies wicketkeeper hit another three maximums, including one off the penultimate ball of the innings before taking a quick single through midwicket off the final ball to reach a superb fifty, that the none of Stars players managed to match.

Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St Kitts and Nevis live on Sky Sports Cricket (404) and Main Event (401) from 10.30pm on Thursday