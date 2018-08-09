Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Trinbago

195-6
Result
Badge

St Lucia

95

Trinbago Knight Riders win by 100 runs

Trinbago vs St Lucia

David Warner bowled for nine as St Lucia Stars are trounced by Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL opener

David Warner has fallen for single figures in seven of his last nine domestic T20 innings since his ban

David Warner was bowled for just nine as St Lucia Stars fell to a crushing 100-run loss against holders Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening Caribbean Premier League match in Port of Spain.

Warner, playing in the tournament in the West Indies for the first time after being banned for a year by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal, hit a single four in his run-a-ball innings before Javon Scantlebury-Searles sent his stumps flying.

Stars opener Andre Fletcher top-scored with 19 and captain Kieron Pollard (12) and Qais Ahmad (14) were the only other players to make double figures in their chase of 196 for victory, as Dwayne Bravo and Fawad Ahmed took three wickets each to bowl St Lucia out for just 95.

v

Earlier, Colin Munro (68 off 48) and Denesh Ramdin's (50 off 27) half-centuries saw last year's winners post an imposing 195-6 - the highest CPL score at Queen's Park Oval.

New Zealander Munro brought up his sixth CPL fifty with the seventh four of his innings before he was bowled by Pollard but Ramdin took over from where his team-mate left off, although he began quietly.

After striking his 10th ball for a huge six off Mohammad Sami, the West Indies wicketkeeper hit another three maximums, including one off the penultimate ball of the innings before taking a quick single through midwicket off the final ball to reach a superb fifty, that the none of Stars players managed to match.

Match Details

Date
9th Aug 2018
Toss
St Lucia Stars won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Queen's Park Oval
Umpires
J S Wilson, L A Reifer
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
D Govindjee
Reserve Umpire
Z Bassarath

st lucia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.D.S. Fletcher b Khan 19
D.A. Warner b Scantlebury-Searles 9
L.M.P. Simmons b Ahmed 3
R.R.S. Cornwall c McCullum b Bravo 3
M.S. Chapman c Narine b Ahmed 6
K.A. Pollard c Scantlebury-Searles b Bravo 12
D.J.G. Sammy lbw Narine 1
Q.A. Kamawal c Khan b Ahmed 14
M. Sami c Ramdin b Gabriel 6
M.J. McClenaghan b Bravo 6
K.O.K. Williams Not out 2
Extras 1nb, 11w, 2lb 14
Total All Out, 17.3 Overs 95
Full Batting Card

trinbago BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.A.A. Khan 2 0 10 1
Gabriel 3.3 0 34 1
Narine 4 0 18 1
J.P.R. Scantlebury-Searles 1 0 4 1
Bravo 3 0 11 3
F. Ahmed 4 0 16 3
Full Bowling Card

