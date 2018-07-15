Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

W Indies

354 & 129
16:00
Badge

Bangladesh

149 & 168

Windies win by 166 runs

W Indies vs Bangladesh

Jasoon Holder takes six wickets as Windies seal 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh

Windies skipper bags 11 scalps in the match as hosts beat Bangladesh

Jason Holder's six-wicket haul earned Windies a series sweep over Bangladesh

Jason Holder starred as the Windies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs in Jamaica to win the second Test and the series after 19 wickets fell on the third day.

Windies were skittled for 129 in their second innings after resuming at Sabina Park on 19-1 - Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan bagging 6-33 as the Tigers were set an unlikely 335 for victory.

The tourists were bundled out for 168 with Windies skipper Holder claiming career-best figures of 6-59, including bowling Shakib, who top-scored for Bangladesh with 54.

Mushfiqur Rahim looks back after being bowled by Holder

Holder snared 11 wickets in the match following his first-innings 5-44 - the Barbados-born all-rounder castling Shakib in that knock, too.

Windies' win wrapped up a 2-0 series victory, with the hosts having triumphed by an innings and 219 runs in the opening Test in Antigua, a game in which Bangladesh were shot out for 43.

The sides will now contest three one-day internationals and as many T20Is, with the first ODI taking place at Providence Stadium in Guyana next Sunday.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Jul 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sabina Park
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Iqbal lbw Holder 0
L.K. Das c Hope b Paul 33
M. Haque lbw Chase 15
S. Al Hasan b Holder 54
M. Mahmudullah c Hope b Chase 4
M. Rahim b Holder 31
Q.N. Hasan lbw Holder 0
M.H. Miraz c Smith b Gabriel 10
T. Islam Not out 13
K.I. Rabbi lbw Holder 0
A.J. Chowdhury b Holder 0
Extras 2nb, 4b, 2lb 8
Total All Out, 42.0 Overs 168
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Holder 13 3 59 6
Gabriel 9 2 29 1
K.M.A. Paul 7 0 34 1
M.L. Cummins 5 1 20 0
Chase 8 4 20 2
Full Bowling Card

