Jason Holder starred as the Windies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs in Jamaica to win the second Test and the series after 19 wickets fell on the third day.

Windies were skittled for 129 in their second innings after resuming at Sabina Park on 19-1 - Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan bagging 6-33 as the Tigers were set an unlikely 335 for victory.

The tourists were bundled out for 168 with Windies skipper Holder claiming career-best figures of 6-59, including bowling Shakib, who top-scored for Bangladesh with 54.

Holder snared 11 wickets in the match following his first-innings 5-44 - the Barbados-born all-rounder castling Shakib in that knock, too.

Windies' win wrapped up a 2-0 series victory, with the hosts having triumphed by an innings and 219 runs in the opening Test in Antigua, a game in which Bangladesh were shot out for 43.

The sides will now contest three one-day internationals and as many T20Is, with the first ODI taking place at Providence Stadium in Guyana next Sunday.

