Tamim Iqbal's century helped Bangladesh edge to a narrow 19-run win in the final one-day international against the Windies to clinch the three-match series.

The opener struck seven fours and two sixes as he reached three figures off 120 balls before he drove Devendra Bishoo to square leg and was dismissed for 103.

Mahmudullah's unbeaten quickfire 67 off 49 balls, which included three huge maximums, propelled the visitors to 301-6 having chosen to bat first in St Kitts.

In response, Chris Gayle played in his usual aggressive way, smashing five sixes during his innings of 73 from 66 balls but the attempt to strike Rubel Hossain for a fourth boundary down the ground ended in his being caught at long on.

The rest of the hosts' side struggled to find fluidity, with Shai Hope making a slow-paced 64 off 94 balls.

However, Rovman Powell came to crease with his side 179-4 and bludgeoned an unbeaten 74 from only 41 balls but could not stop his side from falling to defeat.