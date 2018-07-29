Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

283-6
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

301-6

Bangladesh win by 18 runs

W Indies vs Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal's century seals ODI series victory for Bangladesh over Windies

Tamim Iqbal hit his second ODI century of the series for Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal's century helped Bangladesh edge to a narrow 19-run win in the final one-day international against the Windies to clinch the three-match series.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The opener struck seven fours and two sixes as he reached three figures off 120 balls before he drove Devendra Bishoo to square leg and was dismissed for 103.

Mahmudullah's unbeaten quickfire 67 off 49 balls, which included three huge maximums, propelled the visitors to 301-6 having chosen to bat first in St Kitts.

In response, Chris Gayle played in his usual aggressive way, smashing five sixes during his innings of 73 from 66 balls but the attempt to strike Rubel Hossain for a fourth boundary down the ground ended in his being caught at long on.

The rest of the hosts' side struggled to find fluidity, with Shai Hope making a slow-paced 64 off 94 balls.

However, Rovman Powell came to crease with his side 179-4 and bludgeoned an unbeaten 74 from only 41 balls but could not stop his side from falling to defeat.

Match Details

Date
28th Jul 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Warner Park
Umpires
J S Wilson, S Ravi
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c Miraz b Hossain 73
E. Lewis c Rahim b Mortaza 13
S.D. Hope c Al Hasan b Mortaza 64
S.O. Hetmyer b Miraz 30
K.O.A. Powell run out (Mortaza) 4
R. Powell Not out 74
J.O. Holder c Hossain b Rahman 9
A.R. Nurse Not out 5
Extras 8w, 3lb 11
Total 50.0 Overs 283 - 6
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Mortaza 10 0 63 2
M.H. Miraz 10 0 45 1
M. Rahman 10 0 63 1
M.H. Saikat 1 0 10 0
Mahmudullah 2 0 20 0
M.R. Hossain 7 0 34 1
Al Hasan 10 0 45 0
Full Bowling Card

