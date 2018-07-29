Smriti Mandhana struck the joint-fastest women's T20 half-century as Western Storm clinched an 18-run victory over Loughborough Lightning in a six-over-per-side match in the Kia Super League at Taunton.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Heavy rain throughout the night and early morning saw the match reduced and despite having a powerplay of just 1.5 overs, the Indian opener and Storm partner Rachel Priest struck three sixes in the opening 11 balls.

Mandhana produced an exceptional display of aggression, finesse and power as she pummeled five fours and four sixes in her 18-ball fifty.

Lightning captain Georgia Elwiss had Priest stumped for 25 and spinner Linsey Smith, who joined Loughborough from Southern Vipers this season, had England captain Heather Knight stumped for a two-ball duck but Stefanie Taylor struck a six off the final ball of the innings as Storm managed an impressive 85-2.

Requiring more than 14 an over, table-toppers Lightning looked to attack from the beginning through openers Rachael Haynes and Sophie Devine - with the New Zealand batter hitting the first and last ball of Anya Shrubsole's first over to the boundary.

Despite not losing a wicket and Devine scoring 46 off 21 balls, after striking three fours and four huge maximums, with Haynes 18 not out, the pair were unable to maintain Loughborough's unbeaten start to the campaign with holders Storm picking their second win of the season.