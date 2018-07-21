The Kia Super League kicks off on Sunday as defending champions Western Storm take on Yorkshire Diamonds, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm.

This year's KSL, the third edition of the domestic women's T20 tournament, will see almost double the number of games broadcast live on Sky Sports, concluding with Finals Day at Hove on Monday, August 27.

The Storm look strong contenders to defend their title, with England captain Heather Knight leading the team, Anya Shrubsole heading the bowling attack as Windies' Stafanie Taylor the star name of their overseas imports.

As for the Diamonds, they're desperately looking to rectify two dismal campaigns in which they've registered only three wins from 10 and finished in the bottom two both times.

As a result, there's been wholesale changes at Yorkshire, with just five members of their 2017 squad retained, including captain Lauren Winfield and England quick bowler Katherine Brunt - who misses Sunday's game with a back injury.

Winfield is hoping the increase in group games from five to 10 gives her team a better chance of turning their tournament fortunes around, though is aware of the threat the Storm pose in their opening match.

"I think it's going to be a better competition, and I've got really high expectations of our group," said the Diamonds skipper. "Our goal is to be at Finals Day. From there, anything can happen. But we have to have our sights set on that.

"Katherine's a huge loss, and we've also lost Hollie Armitage, who has done her ACL and is going to be out for the best part of a year. But other girls have to take responsibility for the void Katherine leaves.

"The Storm are a good side, led well by Heather. Sunday will be a big challenge and a good marker to say 'How are we travelling, where are we - are we competing with the best or have we got a way to go?'"

Yorkshire lost by 10 wickets in their solitary game against the Storm in the 2017 KSL.

Western Storm squad: Heather Knight (c), Amelia Carr, Stefanie Taylor (WI), Claire Nicholas, Rachel Priest (NZ), Lauren Parfitt, Smart Mandhana (IND), Naomi Dattani, Rebecca Silk, Danielle Gibson, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Lissy Macleod, Freya Davies, Sophie Luff

Yorkshire Diamonds squad: Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Mooney (AUS), Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Delissa Kimmince (AUS), Helen Fenby, Katie Levick, Sophie Munro, Bess Heath, Thea Brookes, Alice Monaghan, Gwen Davies

Watch the Western Storm take on the Yorkshire Diamonds in the opening match of the 2018 Kia Super League, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday from 2pm - check out our full coverage here.