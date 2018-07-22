Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Western Storm

 
In Play
Badge

Yorkshire Diamo

63-3  (9.2 ov)

Yorkshire Diamonds are 63 for 3 with 10.4 overs left

Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamo

KSL: Storm v Diamonds LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the Kia Super League opener between Western Storm and Yorkshire Diamonds. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 25th Jul 2018
Toss
Western Storm won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
M J Saggers, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
N G B Cook

yorkshire diamo BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.L. Mooney run out (Taylor) 3
L. Winfield lbw Davies 41
A.C. Jayangani lbw Nicholas 0
A.N. Davidson-Richards Not out 14
D.M. Kimmince Not out 2
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 9.2 Overs 63 - 3
Full Batting Card

western storm BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shrubsole 2 0 14 0
C. Nicholas 3 0 18 1
F.R. Davies 1.3 0 11 1
D.R. Gibson 1 0 11 0
S.R. Taylor 1 0 5 0
Full Bowling Card