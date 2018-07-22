Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Yorkshire Diamonds are 63 for 3 with 10.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 25th Jul 2018
- Toss
- Western Storm won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- N G B Cook
yorkshire diamo BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|B.L. Mooney
|run out (Taylor)
|3
|L. Winfield
|lbw Davies
|41
|A.C. Jayangani
|lbw Nicholas
|0
|A.N. Davidson-Richards
|Not out
|14
|D.M. Kimmince
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|9.2 Overs
|63 - 3
western storm BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|14
|0
|C. Nicholas
|3
|0
|18
|1
|F.R. Davies
|1.3
|0
|11
|1
|D.R. Gibson
|1
|0
|11
|0
|S.R. Taylor
|1
|0
|5
|0