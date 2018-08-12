Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorkshire Diamo

67-1
Result
Badge

Surrey Stars

66

Yorkshire Diamonds win by 9 wickets

Yorkshire Diamo vs Surrey Stars

Yorkshire Diamonds' nine-wicket win over Surrey Stars maintains Finals Day hopes

Katie Levick has taken nine wickets in seven matches in the KSL so far this season

A brilliant bowling performance by Yorkshire Diamonds set up their nine-wicket bonus-point win over Surrey Stars at York to stay in contention for Finals Day.

SCORECARD

Beth Langston took 3-14 and spinner Katie Levick 2-6 as the visitors were skittled for just 66 before Beth Mooney's unbeaten 44 saw the hosts cruise home in just 9.3 overs.

With Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning already qualified for the Kia Super League finals, at Hove on August 27, the other four sides vying for the last remaining place are separated by just six points.

v

Live Kia Super League Cricket

Southern Vipers vs Surrey Stars

August 14, 2018, 2:25pm


Remote Record

Returning Yorkshire captain Lauren Winfield opted to bowl first under cloudy conditions and Katherine Brunt (1-5) delivered with just her third ball as she bowled Stars opener Bryony Smith for one.

South African pair Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp - who was promoted up the order - looked to counter-attack, reaching 31-1 at the end of the powerplay, but all-rounder Kapp sent Dellissa Kimmince straight to Gwen Davies at backward point before her partner holed out to deep cover off Alice Davidson-Richards two balls later.

The away side's innings continued to get worse as Kimmince trapped captain Nat Sciver lbw and with the next delivery Langstone found Dunkley's edge.

Surrey then lost their final five wickets for just six runs in 17 balls, with Levick bowling Aylish Cranstone and Laura Marsh, in between a perfectly directed yorker from Langston that cannoned into Mady Villiers' stumps.

Dismissed in just 16.4 overs, the Stars were unable to trouble Winfield (14) or Mooney too much or contain the pair as the Australian wicketkeeper hurried along to 44 off 30 balls, with eight boundaries.

Match Details

Date
12th - 15th Aug 2018
Toss
Yorkshire Diamonds won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
York Cricket Club
Umpires
J D Middlebrook, S Redfern

yorkshire diamo BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Winfield c Dunkley b Marsh 14
B.L. Mooney Not out 44
T.F. Brookes Not out 1
Extras 7w, 1lb 8
Total 9.3 Overs 67 - 1
Full Batting Card

surrey stars BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Kapp 3 0 14 0
N.R. Sciver 2 0 26 0
L A Marsh 3 0 20 1
E. Gray 1.3 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK