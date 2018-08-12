A brilliant bowling performance by Yorkshire Diamonds set up their nine-wicket bonus-point win over Surrey Stars at York to stay in contention for Finals Day.

Beth Langston took 3-14 and spinner Katie Levick 2-6 as the visitors were skittled for just 66 before Beth Mooney's unbeaten 44 saw the hosts cruise home in just 9.3 overs.

With Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning already qualified for the Kia Super League finals, at Hove on August 27, the other four sides vying for the last remaining place are separated by just six points.

Returning Yorkshire captain Lauren Winfield opted to bowl first under cloudy conditions and Katherine Brunt (1-5) delivered with just her third ball as she bowled Stars opener Bryony Smith for one.

South African pair Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp - who was promoted up the order - looked to counter-attack, reaching 31-1 at the end of the powerplay, but all-rounder Kapp sent Dellissa Kimmince straight to Gwen Davies at backward point before her partner holed out to deep cover off Alice Davidson-Richards two balls later.

The away side's innings continued to get worse as Kimmince trapped captain Nat Sciver lbw and with the next delivery Langstone found Dunkley's edge.

Surrey then lost their final five wickets for just six runs in 17 balls, with Levick bowling Aylish Cranstone and Laura Marsh, in between a perfectly directed yorker from Langston that cannoned into Mady Villiers' stumps.

Dismissed in just 16.4 overs, the Stars were unable to trouble Winfield (14) or Mooney too much or contain the pair as the Australian wicketkeeper hurried along to 44 off 30 balls, with eight boundaries.