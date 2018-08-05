Smriti Mandhana and the Western Storm's stunning Kia Super League season continued as the Indian batter struck fifty in a seven-wicket win over the Yorkshire Diamonds to see the Storm into a share of the lead.

Having been set a testing 173 to win - openers Beth Mooney (69 off 42) and Lauren Winfield (48 off 43) having got the Diamonds off to a flier - the Storm ultimately cruised to victory with four balls to spare, thanks largely to Mandhana's efforts.

Mandhana - leading scorer for the competition, with 338 runs over six matches, at an average of 84.50 - smashed 56 from 36 balls, and received fine support from New Zealand's Rachel Priest (37 off 27) in a century opening stand.

The pair fell within two overs and seven runs of each other in a mid-innings wobble, but England and Storm skipper Heather Knight (45no off 37) steadied the ship and saw her side to a fifth win in six.

The victory now pushes the defending champions level on points with top-of-the-table Loughborough Lightning, though with a slightly inferior net run-rate, while the Diamonds are languishing one spot off the bottom after suffering a fourth defeat in six.