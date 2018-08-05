Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorkshire Diamo

172-5
Result
Badge

Western Storm

174-3

Western Storm win by 7 wickets

Yorkshire Diamo vs Western Storm

Kia Super League: Western Storm go joint top after win over Yorkshire Diamonds

Smriti Mandhana fired 56 from 36 balls for her second fifty of the tournament for the Storm

Smriti Mandhana and the Western Storm's stunning Kia Super League season continued as the Indian batter struck fifty in a seven-wicket win over the Yorkshire Diamonds to see the Storm into a share of the lead.

SCORECARD

Having been set a testing 173 to win - openers Beth Mooney (69 off 42) and Lauren Winfield (48 off 43) having got the Diamonds off to a flier - the Storm ultimately cruised to victory with four balls to spare, thanks largely to Mandhana's efforts.

Mandhana - leading scorer for the competition, with 338 runs over six matches, at an average of 84.50 - smashed 56 from 36 balls, and received fine support from New Zealand's Rachel Priest (37 off 27) in a century opening stand.

The pair fell within two overs and seven runs of each other in a mid-innings wobble, but England and Storm skipper Heather Knight (45no off 37) steadied the ship and saw her side to a fifth win in six.

The victory now pushes the defending champions level on points with top-of-the-table Loughborough Lightning, though with a slightly inferior net run-rate, while the Diamonds are languishing one spot off the bottom after suffering a fourth defeat in six.

Match Details

Date
5th - 8th Aug 2018
Toss
Yorkshire Diamonds won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
North Marine Road
Umpires
J D Middlebrook, C M Watts

western storm BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.H. Priest c Winfield b Levick 37
S.S. Mandhana b Jayangani 56
H.C. Knight Not out 45
S.R. Taylor run out (Mooney) 4
F.C. Wilson Not out 14
Extras 18w, 18
Total 19.2 Overs 174 - 3
Full Batting Card

yorkshire diamo BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B.A. Langston 3 0 36 0
Brunt 3.2 0 25 0
D.M. Kimmince 1 0 21 0
A.C. Jayangani 3 0 34 1
K.A. Levick 3 0 16 1
A.N. Davidson-Richards 3 0 25 0
H.L. Fenby 3 0 17 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK