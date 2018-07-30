Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorks

102
Result
Badge

Derbys

179-7

Derbyshire Falcons win by 77 runs

Yorks vs Derbys

Wayne Madsen hits 28-ball 66 in Derbyshire's win against Yorkshire in Vitality Blast

Wayne Madsen impressed for Derbyshire with the bat at Headingley

Wayne Madsen hit a 28-ball 66 as Derbyshire continued their Vitality Blast resurgence with a 77-run victory against Yorkshire in a rain-affected encounter at Headingley.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The result was the Falcons' second win in three days over their opponents after they scored 42 runs off the final three overs in Saturday's North Group match at Chesterfield.

The fixture was reduced to 17 overs a side after being delayed by one hour due to rain but after taking to the field, the visitors compiled 177-6 with Madsen smashing 10 fours and two sixes to lead the way.

Yorkshire struggled in reply - finishing 102 all out, losing their last six wickets for 11 runs in three overs.

Derbyshire had lost opener Billy Godleman to the first ball of the match, bowled having a swipe at David Willey but Calum Macleod (28) and Wahab Riaz quickly built momentum, with the Pakistan seamer hitting a belligerent 42 off 30 balls.

After Macleod holed out to deep midwicket, Madsen impressed, reaching his 50 off a mere 22 balls, but after he continued his onslaught the Falcons lost four wickets for 30 runs during the final four overs.

Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit sixes in the first two overs of Yorkshire's reply but they both fell to Kiwi pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, who claimed 3-21.

Alex Hughes (3-12) then had Kane Williamson caught low down at cover before Gary Ballance lost his wicket at fine-leg scooping.

Hughes then claimed two of the last six wickets, seeing Tim Bresnan caught behind before bowling all-rounder Jordan Thompson, who had earlier picked up three wickets on his home debut.

Derbyshire have now won four matches in a row after beginning the campaign with four defeats and will next meet Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
30th Jul 2018
Toss
Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
J H Evans, P J Hartley

yorks BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A. Lyth c Godleman b Ferguson 21
T. Kohler-Cadmore c Wilson b Ferguson 8
D.J. Willey c MacLeod b Riaz 24
K.S. Williamson c MacLeod b Hughes 4
G.S. Ballance c Viljoen b Ferguson 13
H.C. Brook c Wilson b Viljoen 18
T.T. Bresnan c Wilson b Hughes 5
J.A. Tattersall b Viljoen 2
J.A. Thompson b Hughes 0
A. Rafiq Not out 2
S.A. Patterson b Viljoen 0
Extras 2w, 3lb 5
Total All Out, 14.0 Overs 102
derbys BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Wahab 3 0 19 1
R Rampaul 1 0 15 0
L.H. Ferguson 3 0 21 3
Hughes 3 0 12 3
G.C. Viljoen 4 0 32 3
