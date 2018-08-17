Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Yorkshire Vikings are 139 for 4 with 3.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Aug 2018
- Toss
- Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- N L Bainton, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
yorks BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T. Kohler-Cadmore
|c Mullaney b Carter
|4
|A. Lyth
|c Moores b Mullaney
|44
|D.J. Willey
|c Hales b Fletcher
|51
|K.S. Williamson
|Not out
|29
|G.S. Ballance
|c Hales b Sodhi
|7
|J.A. Thompson
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|17.0 Overs
|139 - 4
notts BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M. Carter
|3
|0
|25
|1
|Gurney
|2
|0
|8
|0
|Fletcher
|3
|0
|22
|1
|Christian
|2
|0
|21
|0
|I.S. Sodhi
|3.3
|0
|30
|0
|Mullaney
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Patel
|2
|0
|27
|0