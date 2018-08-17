Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorks

139-4 (17.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Notts

 

Yorkshire Vikings are 139 for 4 with 3.0 overs left

Yorks vs Notts

Vitality Blast LIVE!

Coverage of the final round of the Vitality Blast group games, including holders Nottinghamshire taking on Yorkshire at Headingley.

Match Details

Date
17th Aug 2018
Toss
Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
N L Bainton, M Burns
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd

yorks BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Kohler-Cadmore c Mullaney b Carter 4
A. Lyth c Moores b Mullaney 44
D.J. Willey c Hales b Fletcher 51
K.S. Williamson Not out 29
G.S. Ballance c Hales b Sodhi 7
J.A. Thompson Not out 2
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 17.0 Overs 139 - 4
Full Batting Card

notts BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Carter 3 0 25 1
Gurney 2 0 8 0
Fletcher 3 0 22 1
Christian 2 0 21 0
I.S. Sodhi 3.3 0 30 0
Mullaney 1 0 2 1
Patel 2 0 27 0
Full Bowling Card