Nicholas Bett, former world 400m hurdles champion, dies aged 28 in Kenya car crash

Last Updated: 08/08/18 8:34am

Nicholas Bett won 400m hurdles gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing
Former world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett has died aged 28, following a car crash in Kenya.

The athlete died at the scene in Nandi County after the car he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch on Wednesday morning, local papers reported.

Bett made history at the 2015 Beijing World Championships when he became the first Kenyan to win a world championship gold medal at a distance shorter than 800m.

Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani confirmed his death.

He said the athlete hit a bump before losing control of his car near Lessos.

More to follow...

