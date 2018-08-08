Nicholas Bett, former world 400m hurdles champion, dies aged 28 in Kenya car crash

Nicholas Bett won 400m hurdles gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing

Former world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett has died aged 28, following a car crash in Kenya.

The athlete died at the scene in Nandi County after the car he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch on Wednesday morning, local papers reported.

Bett made history at the 2015 Beijing World Championships when he became the first Kenyan to win a world championship gold medal at a distance shorter than 800m.

Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani confirmed his death.

He said the athlete hit a bump before losing control of his car near Lessos.

More to follow...