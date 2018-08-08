Nicholas Bett, former world 400m hurdles champion, dies aged 28 in Kenya car crash
Former world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett has died aged 28, following a car crash in Kenya.
The athlete died at the scene in Nandi County after the car he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch on Wednesday morning, local papers reported.
Bett made history at the 2015 Beijing World Championships when he became the first Kenyan to win a world championship gold medal at a distance shorter than 800m.
Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani confirmed his death.
He said the athlete hit a bump before losing control of his car near Lessos.
