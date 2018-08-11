Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m at European Championships in Berlin

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 200m final

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won the 200m at the European Championships in Berlin to complete the sprint double.

The sprinter clocked the best time in the world this year at 21.89 seconds to defend her crown and add it to the 100m victory she claimed on Tuesday.

Dafne Schippers, who won 200m silver at the Rio Olympics, came second with Netherlands team-mate Jamile Samuel third.

Great Britain's Bianca Williams and Beth Dobbin were sixth and seventh respectively.

It was the second win of her historic treble bid ahead of Sunday's 4x100m relay final.

No British athlete has ever taken all three titles at a major championships before.