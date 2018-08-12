Dina Asher-Smith wins third gold, Laura Muir shines at European Championships

GB's women and men wrapped up the European Championships in golden style

GB's Dina Asher-Smith completed a stunning sprint treble on the final night of the European Championships in Berlin with Laura Muir storming to a historic 1500m gold.

Asher-Smith added the 4x100m title to her 100m and 200m crowns on Sunday to become the first Briton to win all three at a major championships.

It wrapped up the final evening at the Olympic Stadium after Muir became the first British woman to win the event - with GB's men's sprint relay squad also winning gold.

It meant that Britain leapfrogged Poland to the top of the athletics standings with 18 medals - seven gold, five silver and six bronze.

Asher-Smith anchored the team of Sky Sports Scholar Imani Lansiquot, Asha Philip and Bianca Williams to victory in 41.88 seconds, a world-leading time.

The 22-year-old Asher-Smith said: "I came and won everything I entered so I'm very happy. I'm happy, but it's all about moving to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and you've got to use it and push yourself on to a platform.

Laura Muir storms home to 1500m gold at the Europeans

"The British athletes have had the Commonwealths and Europeans this year, so we've had to peak.

"Half the American people aren't even running. While it's great for me this year it doesn't forecast how the next two years are going to go.

"When I got the baton I was like, 'Not today, today is our day' and I'm very happy to finish that off for the girls. I saw people and thought, 'Not on my watch'."

Muir became the first British woman to win the 1500m at the Europeans, adding the title to her 1500m and 3000m European indoor crowns she won last year.

The 25-year-old was overwhelming favourite and won in 4mins 02.32secs after a dominant display of front-running, with team-mate Laura Weightman claiming bronze.

Muir said: "I've proved on a European level that I'm one of the best and one of the best in the world. But there are so many bright stars on a GB level."

GB's women's relay sprinters celebrate gold in Berlin

CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, a replacement for the injured Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, stormed to victory in the men's 4x100m relay to secure the third British gold of the night.

Hughes added to the individual 100m gold he claimed on Tuesday as the squad clocked 37.80s to win ahead of Turkey and Netherlands.

In the women's 5,000m final Eilish McColgan claimed second after Israel's Lonah Salpeter appeared to stop with a lap left.

Salpeter was challenging winner Hassan for the lead, but seemed to think the race was over at the bell and slowed down, allowing McColgan to motor past to win silver in 14mins 53.05secs. Salpeter came home fourth, only to later be disqualified.

Elsewhere, Swedish 18-year-old Armand Duplantis cleared a world junior record 6.05m to win pole vault gold.