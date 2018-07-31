LeBron James opens I Promise School in Ohio for underprivileged kids

1:58 LeBron James returned to his hometown of Akron to open the I Promise School for underprivileged children LeBron James returned to his hometown of Akron to open the I Promise School for underprivileged children

NBA great LeBron James turned a dream into reality on Monday.

The 33-year-old returned to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to open the I Promise School for underprivileged children, which is the latest initiative of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The kid from Akron with his kids from Akron. #IPROMISE #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/NbRp3BN4SY — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

The school is designed to help pupils catch up on what they have missed and provide food banks, as well as job placement assistance for parents.

James made it a family affair, with his mum Gloria raising the I Promise flag.

The three-time NBA champion also spoke about the big change in his professional life.

LeBron James during the opening of the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio

James has joined the LA Lakers on a four-year contract, having previously had two spells with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a stint with Miami Heat.

The Lakers are coming off the worst five-year period in franchise history and James said: "I like the challenge of being able to help a team get to places that they haven't been in quite a while.

"And obviously the Lakers haven't made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organisation and historical franchise matches up there with all the greats."

Click on the video link above to watch what James has described as one of the greatest moments of his life.