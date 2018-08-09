Max Litchfield wins silver at European Swimming Championships in Glasgow

Fit-again Max Litchfield has been in inspirational form in Glasgow

Max Litchfield added silver to his bronze as he wrapped up a stunning European Championships with a battling show in the 400m Individual Medley final on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Sheffield has been hugely impressive in Glasgow considering he has only recently returned to full fitness from a niggling shoulder injury.

After his fine bronze on Monday in the 200m Individual Medley, the Sky Sports Scholar went one better on Thursday night at a raucous Tollcross International Swimming Centre but it was so close to being golden.

Litchfield made a flying start in the 400m IM with the fly and had a 0.05s lead at halfway, but David Verraszto clawed his way back to set up a thrilling showdown in the final length.

The Hungarian was pushed all the way but hung on to win his third successive European title in 4 mins 10.65 secs, just 0.35 seconds ahead of the charging Litchfield.

"I'm gutted to just get touched out but it was another great race against David," Litchfield said.

"Overall I'm absolutely buzzing. After such a tough year to finish on a high is incredible and I can't wait to build on that over the next two years.

"I'll have a few weeks off now to rest and relax and then get back at it again in September. It's going to be a great couple of years to the Tokyo Olympics."