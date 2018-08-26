Tough Mudder on Sky Sports

Tough Mudder returns to Sky Sports this week.

Tough Mudder X on Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday 29 August at 6pm and 8pm

Wednesday 5 September at 6pm and 10pm

Thursday 13 September at 7am, 9am & 5.30pm

Thursday 20 September at 8am, 7pm & 9pm

Wednesday 26 September at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm

What is Tough Mudder X?

Tough Mudder X is the ultimate race. A one mile course packed full of obstacle challenges and workout zones, it pits the world's best athletes against one another in a competition to not only win $25,000 but to be crowned the World's Toughest Athlete.

Tough Mudder X features the best athletes from OCR, Crossfit, Ninja Warrior and more and follows them from qualification, through the semi-finals to the Tough Mudder X finals in which the best 10 men and 10 women fight to take those all-important podium spots.

What makes Tough Mudder X different?

For seven years Tough Mudder has consistently been at the top of the obstacle innovation game, while also researching and developing the best functional fitness regimes to help people take on OCR challenges. In that time OCR has grown as a sport in its own right with its own roster of incredible athletes.

Tough Mudder X bridges the gap between fitness competition and Tough Mudder's world-class obstacle courses and looks to introduce even more people to the incredible community that was born out of the events.