F2 ban Santino Ferrucci from races in Hungary and Belgium
Haas junior driver found guilty of driving into Trident team-mate
By William Esler
Last Updated: 08/07/18 9:04pm
Santino Ferrucci has been banned from the F2 races in Hungary and Belgium after deliberately crashing into his team-mate Arjun Maini after the Sprint Race at Silverstone.
WATCH: “There’s something wrong with my team-mates brain, he needs banned," says @ArjunMaini_ after his @trident_team team-mate @SantinoFerrucci hits him on the slow down lap— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2018
Ferrucci then replied to Maini on a Sky Sports F1 tweet mentioning Maini's radio transmission saying "says the one crying on the radio. I just did my drugs test so I'm all clear ;)".
The stewards at Silverstone heard testimony from the Trident team that Ferrucci driving into Maini was premeditated.
Trident responded on Twitter stating: "Trident intends to show their solidarity and support to @ArjunMaini_ and his family, for the unsportsmanlike and above all uncivilized behavior that he was forced to endure not only during this last weekend by Santino Ferrucci and father, who accompanied him.
"The contractual implications of what has happened will be dealt with by our lawyers. Never in these 12 years of sporting activity has anything even close to this ever occurred. We apologize for the show that we have regretfully offered."