Nicholas Latifi wins F2 Sprint Race at the Belgian GP

Nicholas Latifi drove a brilliantly-controlled race to take his first F2 win of the season in the Sprint Race at the Belgian GP.

Starting from reverse grid pole, the Canadian was challenged briefly by Luca Ghiotto on the opening lap, but after establishing the lead at Les Combes, the DAMS driver settled into a rhythm and cruised to victory at Spa.

But behind Latifi there was plenty of action as Lando Norris made a late charge to second, taking the spot from fellow McLaren junior Nyck de Vries on the final lap.

It means Norris takes 10 points out of George Russell's championship lead after the Mercedes junior could only finish seventh after starting sixth.

London-born Thai driver Alexander Albon completed the podium, making it two DAMS in the top three. He also passed De Vries on the final lap and was challenging Norris for second place right at the line.

Saturday's winner De Vries dropped from second to fourth on the final lap. He made a lightning start to rocket from eighth on the grid to third at the first turn, before quickly dispatching Ghiotto for second, but was at the mercy of DRS on the final lap.

The Dutch driver did manage to fend off Artem Markelov on the last lap, with the pair even making contact at the final corner, but the Russian would have to settle for fifth.

F2 continues next weekend at Monza and you can see all the action live on Sky Sports F1.