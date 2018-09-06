Peace Proscovia to trade Loughborough Lightning for Sunshine Coast Lightning

Goal shooter Peace Proscovia is leaving Loughborough Lightning and heading to Australia, the Netball Superleague team have confirmed.

Proscovia will embark upon a new challenge once she has completed her Master of Science degree at Loughborough University this autumn.

Proscovia, who is regarded as one of the best goal shooters in world netball, will join Suncorp Super Netball side Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Along with playing netball, the Uganda-born 28-year-old will also undertake a PhD postgraduate doctoral degree at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Proscovia was a standout performer during the Commonwealth 2018 Games where she shot with 91 per cent accuracy, and Sunshine Coast Lightning head coach Noeline Taurua is thrilled to have her on board for the 2019 season.

"I first saw Peace play at the Commonwealth Games when representing Uganda," Taurua told Sunshine Coast Lightning's website.

Peace Proscovia in action during the 2018 Netball Vitality Superleague semi-finals.

"I thought she was exciting; she could hold strongly, had massive elevation and was a high-percentage shooter.

"Peace is such a lovely person - humble and authentic. She will not only suit our team and Club culture but I'm sure will be a hit within our community."

Proscovia, who was the first netballer to officially be named as an ambassador for the 2019 Netball World Cup, added: "I've always dreamed of playing in Australia and it feels quite fitting to be coming across to Sunshine Coast Lightning after playing for Loughborough Lightning in England in recent years.

"I'm excited to put my skills to the test and push my body to new heights.

"Noeline Taurua has a great reputation as a coach so I'm looking forward to training under her and breaking outside my comfort zone."

Stick with us through the off-season as we reflect on the campaign, track the England internationals and the latest player movements ahead of a huge 2019 which will feature another thrilling Superleague season and the Netball World Cup.

You can now receive all the latest Vitality Superleague news and more on your personal devices. The Sky Sports mobile app will keep you up to date with the latest news from your favourite sports, including netball - here's how to receive the alerts you want.