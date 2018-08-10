LISTEN: Golden Point Special - Shaun Edwards OBE and Adrian Lam

Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam joined Brian Carney for a Super League Golden Point Special

Incoming Wigan Warriors coaches Shaun Edwards OBE and Adrian Lam joined Brian Carney for a Super League Golden Point Special on Friday.

Earlier this week the news arrived that Edwards will return to the Warriors as head coach from the 2020 season.

The Wigan legend and Hall of Fame member played 467 times for them between 1983 and 1997.

He won eight Championships, nine Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges and will rejoin his boyhood team once his commitments with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) finish.

Lam, who made over a century of appearances for the Warriors himself, will take up the interim head coach position for the 2019 season and replace Shaun Wane.

First up on this special edition of Super League Golden Point, Wigan's Rugby general manager Kris Radlinski explains the background to the appointments and praises the work of Wane.

Edwards opens up about returning to rugby league, his style as a coach and the synergistic beliefs that he and Lam have about how the game should be played.

Lam discusses his desire for an 'open style of rugby' under his charge and Carney puts the question to him, whether he may stay beyond a 12-month contract.

