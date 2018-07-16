Amateur rugby league player dies after being taken unwell during match

An amateur rugby league player has died after being taken unwell during a game over the weekend.

Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a Yorkshire Men's League match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half-time and was taken ill before collapsing. Paramedics were called, but were unable to revive him.

The Yorkshire Men's League (YML) management committee said: "It is with profound sadness that we can confirm Birkenshaw player Max Blakeley tragically passed away during a match at Heworth.

"The RFL has been informed. The YML have sent their deepest condolences."

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer also paid tribute to Mr Blakeley.

"We are all incredibly saddened by news of the passing of Birkenshaw Rugby League club's Max Blakeley," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Max's family and friends at this terrible time.

"The Rugby League Benevolent Fund has been in contact and is already providing support."

Cleckheaton rugby union club paid tribute to Mr Blakeley, who was one of their players but who had been playing rugby league with Birkenshaw over the summer.

"Max was a club stalwart and we are devastated," it read. "Sleep tight Max, you will be sorely missed."