Hull FC's Jake Connor set to miss England series against New Zealand

Jake Connor has suffered a high-grade hamstring tear

Hull FC's England international Jake Connor is set to miss the rest of the Super League season and could miss the Test series against New Zealand after the club's worst injury fears were confirmed.

The in-form utility back, who is Hull FC's only ever-present this year, has undergone scans which have revealed he suffered "a high-grade hamstring tear" in Friday's 34-18 defeat by St Helens.

The 23-year-old had been a hugely-influential figure for the Black and Whites this season and made an impressive debut in England's mid-season win over the Kiwis in Denver.

"It is disappointing for Jake," said coach Lee Radford. "He has been excellent this season but that is the way our season has gone so far."

Half-back Albert Kelly is also out of Sunday's game at Wakefield with concussion, leaving the team without 12 players for the penultimate round of the regular season as they face the possibility of missing out on a top-four finish.

"I've said it all season, I've never known anything like it," Radford added."We've got 12 or 13 players missing this week, it's one of those seasons but we'll keep battling on and keep fighting until there are no more fights left."