Rugby League reveal 40 bids to host 2021 World Cup

Another 40 applications were received to provide training camps for the 16 teams and officials will now start to sift through the applications before announcing their decision next January.

A total of 28 towns and cities expressed a desire to become involved with the tournament, which will feature men's, women's and wheelchair events simultaneously for the first time.

The Rugby Football League has said that 80 per cent of the men's fixtures will be played in the northern powerhouse as a result of the Government's £25m pledge.

The RFL's Jon Dutton, who is the tournament's chief executive, said: "Today is another significant milestone in our journey ahead of what will be the biggest and best ever RLWC in history.

"We've been delighted with not just the quantity but the quality of the applications we have received.

"The next stage is for us go through each and every bid in detail to allow us to make the best possible decisions for the tournament - this journey will include site visits and further conversations in the next few months before we reveal the outcomes early next year."