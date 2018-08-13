Ryan Hall out of England autumn internationals with knee injury

Ryan Hall suffers ACL Injury and will miss autumn internationals

Ryan Hall will miss England's autumn internationals with a knee injury which has brought an early end to his career at Leeds Rhinos.

Hall, who is leaving the Rhinos at the end of the season to join NRL club Sydney Roosters, has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 season after picking up an ACL injury Saturday's 48-22 win over Toulouse.

He will now miss England's one-off international against France on October 17 and the three-Test series against New Zealand.

2:27 Leeds 48-22 Toulouse Leeds 48-22 Toulouse

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "This is desperately disappointing news for Ryan first and foremost.

"He has been a big player for the squad this season and I know how much he wanted to help the side during our Qualifiers campaign to make sure he finished his time at the club on the best possible note.

"Our medical team will be in touch with the Roosters to ensure Ryan has the best possible support to get back to playing as soon as possible."

Hall has been with the Rhinos since making his debut in 2007 and is also a six-time Grand Final winner.

On the international stage, Hall is England's all-time record try scorer and took his total to 35 tries in this summer's win over New Zealand in Denver.