Sky Sports to broadcast first Toronto Wolfpack home game

Toronto Wolfpack's home game against London Broncos is live on Sky Sports

For the first time, Sky Sports will broadcast a Toronto Wolfpack home fixture live from Canada.

Toronto Wolfpack vs Hull K R Live on

The game, which kicks off at 7.30pm (BST) on Saturday, will bring the curtain down on a huge day of rugby league on TV, which will see three games broadcast from three different countries across the globe.

In the Super 8s - The Qualifiers, Salford Red Devils take on Widnes Vikings (3.15pm) while Catalans Dragons face Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League Super 8s (5.30pm) before Toronto Wolfpack come up against Hull Kingston Rovers.

The three games are in addition to Wakefield Trinity v St Helens on Thursday evening and Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves on Friday in the Betfred Super League Super 8s (both KO 7.45pm).

Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens Live on

Sky Sports will also broadcast Toronto Wolfpack's home game against London Broncos in Round 3 and their away match against Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium in Round 4.