Ex-England forward Gareth Hock leaves Featherstone Rovers

Former England forward Gareth Hock has left Championship club Featherstone as part of a major cost-cutting exercise.

Hock, 34, who played for England in the 2008 World Cup and lined out in Super League for Wigan, Salford, Leigh and Widnes, joined Rovers on a 12-month contract last January and extended it by another 12 months in June.

However, Featherstone's failure to secure a top-four finish is expected to result in a potential 55 per cent reduction in central distribution funding, according to general manager Davide Longo, and is forcing the club to restructure their squad for 2019.

A statement from the club said: "Gareth Hock has left the club after agreeing mutual terms for a release from his contract.

"Featherstone Rovers would like to thank Hock for his service and cooperation as the club proactively looks to restructure for 2019."