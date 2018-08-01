Sky Sports announce 2018 Super 8s fixtures

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of rugby league this season, offering viewers more live matches than ever before including 32 games from the Super 8s and playoffs, up to and including the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The opening weekend kicks off on Thursday, August 9 with Widnes Vikings v London Broncos, followed by Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers on Friday and Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Toronto Wolfpack's eagerly-awaited arrival to the Super 8s The Qualifiers sees them play London Broncos on September 1, Salford Red Devils on September 8 and Widnes Vikings on September 22.

St Helens currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table after an impressive season so far and could secure the League Leaders' Shield at the end of Round 2, if early results go their way. They will kick off their campaign against Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, August 10.

Second-place Wigan Warriors take on third-place Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium in the first televised game of the Betfred Super League Super 8s on Friday, August 10.

In The Qualifiers, last year's Betfred Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will battle to retain their Super League status alongside Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils and Widnes Vikings, as Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique XIII, Halifax RLFC and London Broncos will be hoping to gain promotion.

For the first time, Sky Sports will also broadcast a Toronto Wolfpack home game live from Canada in Round 2 of the Qualifiers as they take on Hull Kingston Rovers.

Super 8s and Qualifiers Live on Sky Sports

ROUND 1

Thursday August 9 Q8 Widnes v London

Friday August 10 S8 Wigan v Castleford

Saturday August 11 Q8 Leeds v Toulouse

ROUND 2

Thursday August 16 S8 Wakefield v St. Helens

Friday August 17 S8 Castleford v Warrington

Saturday August 18 Q8 Salford v Widnes

Saturday August 18 S8 Catalan v Wigan

Saturday August 18 Q8 Toronto v Hull KR

ROUND 3



Thursday August 30 S8 Warrington v Hull

Friday August 31 S8 St. Helens v Wigan

Saturday September 1 Q8 Leeds v Hull KR

Saturday September 1 Q8 Toronto v London

ROUND 4



Thursday September 6 S8 Wigan v Wakefield

Friday September 7 S8 Hull v Castleford

Saturday September 8 Q8 Salford v Toronto

Saturday September 8 S8 Catalan v St. Helens

Sky Sports' fixtures in weeks 5,6 and 7 will be announced in due course.

Ways to watch

Sky Sports Action and Arena channels will show three games per week from across the Betfred Super League Super 8s and Super 8s The Qualifiers competitions.

Fans can also keep up to date with the latest rugby league news via Sky Sports News (channel 409), skysports.com and across our social channels.