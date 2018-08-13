Luke Thompson to miss St Helens match against Wakefield

Luke Thompson has started every game for St Helens this season

Luke Thompson could miss St Helens' Super League clash with Wakefield after being charged for an incident in Friday's defeat to Huddersfield.

The prop scored the Saints second try in their 16-12 defeat and then threw the ball which caught the in-goal official on the leg.

He has been charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a 'Grade B' offence for what it deems "other contrary conduct".

Thompson is one of only two players to have started all matches for the Super League leaders in 2018.

The defeat to Huddersfield was their second in six days following their 35-16 Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Catalans Dragons,

Meanwhile, Leeds prop Dom Crosby is set to miss the Rhinos' next two matches after being charged with two separate 'Grade B' offences from his side's 48-22 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Crosby, who is on loan for the rest of the season from Warrington, has been charged with a high tackle and use of his forearm/elbow.