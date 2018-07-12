Salford sign Australian Jackson Hastings to boost Super League fight

Salford's coaching team are very excited about Jackson Hastings

Salford have secured the services of half-back Jackson Hastings, initially for the rest of the season, in a bid to secure their Super League status.

The Red Devils have bolstered their injury-hit squad with the capture of the 22-year-old Australian following his release by Manly Sea Eagles.

Salford have lost seven of their last eight matches and could be confirmed in the bottom four if results go against them on Friday night, when they host Castleford.

Salford director of rugby Ian Blease says former owner Marwan Koukash helped finance the deal for the player, who is waiting for final visa clearance before linking up with the club ahead of the Super 8s.

"Jackson is a signing that should rightly excite everybody in the city," Blease said.

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

"He is an exciting match-winner and will slot into our set-up perfectly at this crucial time.

"A huge amount of hard work behind the scenes has gone into making this happen over the past few months and we are delighted to get it over the line.

"Opportunities to sign players this talented do not come along too often and it speaks volumes that we have beaten off some serious competition for his signature.

"I'd like to thank the player's agent for all his help as well as Marwan Koukash who has honoured his pledge to support the club with the acquisition of a player.

⚔️ Salford win Battle for Hastings! ⚔️



✍️ Salford Red Devils can confirm that Jackson Hastings has signed with the Club for the remainder of the season.



Read ➡️ https://t.co/dnmUYlK9L3 pic.twitter.com/uWlHOTyhyh — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) July 12, 2018

"It is vital we stay in Super League this year and the signing of Jackson Hastings shows that we are very serious about this aim."

Hastings, who has made 47 NRL appearances for Sydney Roosters and the Sea Eagles, is expected to play alongside Rob Lui in the halves for his new club.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "He has been the guy we have been missing in terms of organisation and kicking game."