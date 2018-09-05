WATCH: Jackson Hastings and Rob Lui at Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings and Rob Lui spoke exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby League on Wednesday

Sky Sports Rugby League caught up with Salford Red Devils pair Jackson Hastings and Rob Lui at the AJ Bell Stadium on Wednesday.

The halfbacks spoke openly and honestly about their careers to date, Salford's current form, their clash with Toronto on Saturday and gave their opinions on the current structure of rugby league in this country.

"It's been a bit of a dream start," said Hastings. "I've come to a team that's obviously in a situation we don't want to be in. Being four from four is great but it means nothing if we don't get a win on the weekend.

"Toronto are the side from the Championship that everyone thinks can compete in Super League. It's going to a be very tall order for us but I'm sure we have the players to put a good performance in. This is our biggest task so far."

Hastings only joined Salford in the middle of July having been released from his contract at Manly Sea Eagles, but the 22-year-old has shone in the Qualifiers.

"Jackson [Hastings] is one of the best players I've ever played with, and I've played with some good players in my career," said Lui. "Him coming here has just freed me up.

"I let him do what he has to do and I just play off the back of that. He's took it upon himself to lead the team."

Rob Lui has thrived alongside Hastings since the latter's signing

Hastings added: "We give each other a look when something's on. We do it off the cuff.

"It's always good playing with someone who has so much natural ability, and I haven't played with anybody as naturally gifted as him."

1:34 The last time Salford were at home, they beat Widnes 32-6 The last time Salford were at home, they beat Widnes 32-6

The last time Salford were involved in the Qualifiers, they were sucked into the Million Pound Game in 2016, where only two tries in the final 90 seconds and a drop goal in Golden Point extra-time saw them stay up.

It's a system neither player are taken with...

"The first time we were down in the Qualifiers, we were in the Million Pound Game, and I never ever want to get back there," Lui said.

"We got the win, but the weeks leading up to it for us and our families wasn't good."

Hastings added: "The amount of pressure that goes on the players, families, clubs - this is peoples jobs, their livelihoods. This doesn't happen in the workplace.

"I know people will say: 'you get paid well, just shut up and do what you have to do', but this is our job, this is how we feed our families.

"There is a way around putting such pressure on teams in this Middle 8s format. I also don't agree with the fact that if you finish eight you can't win the comp.

Hastings joined Salford in July following his release from Manly

"Players here should come forward and propose what we could do. England's biggest stars can come together."

Lui concurred: "It's a player driven sport. All the senior players from each sport need to get together."

While sat up in the stands at the AJ Bell, Hastings talks through his Salford mission statement, relationship with Lui and their halfback combination.

While Lui looks back on the career of one Johnathan Thurston - "He's the best player ever. I was emotional watching his last game to be honest."

Tune into the interview to also catch a glimpse of the result of Lui's "no mirrors haircut", Hastings' advice to young halfbacks in the UK and the biggest influences on the careers of both.

Hastings also reveals whether his future lies in Super League or back in the NRL...

Watch the full interview with Jackson Hastings and Rob Lui at Salford Red Devils by clicking HERE!